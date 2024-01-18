CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Deadly landslide claims several lives in southern Philippines
National Disaster Agency of the Philippines says that heavy rains and floods, which also triggered the landslide, have impacted over 187,000 individuals in four provinces within the Davao region.
Deadly landslide claims several lives in southern Philippines
Landslides and floods are frequent in the Philippines. / Photo: AP
January 18, 2024

Seven people, including five children, were killed after a landslide buried a house following days of heavy rains in southern Davao de Oro province, a disaster official has said.

Two people were injured and approximately 10 were missing, Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the regional civil defence agency, told on Thursday DZRH radio. Authorities suspended search and rescue operations due to continuing rains in a residential area for small-scale miners, he said.

Heavy rains and floods have affected more than 187,000 people in four provinces in the Davao region, data from the national disaster agency show.

Landslides and floods are frequent in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands that is hit by about 20 tropical storms annually.

RelatedPowerful typhoon Doksuri tears through northern Philippines
RelatedPowerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us