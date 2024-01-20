BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Tata Group secures IPL title sponsorship for record $300M
"The record-breaking sum... is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports," says IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.
Tata Group secures IPL title sponsorship for record $300M
Tata already holds the title sponsorship for the IPL and its sister competition, the Women's Premier League, which staged its first tournament last year. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 20, 2024

Corporate behemoth Tata Group has again been awarded title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League for five years, for a record sum of $300 million, the national cricket board said.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday that the "unprecedented financial commitment reflects the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage."

Tata already holds the title sponsorship for the IPL and its sister competition, the Women's Premier League, which staged its first tournament last year.

The IPL attracts cricket's top international stars with bumper salaries and features 10 sides competing in the sport's hugely popular Twenty20 format.

The money-spinning championship has hundreds of millions of viewers and pioneered the T20 franchise model in cricket, which has since been replicated around the world.

Some IPL franchise owners have gone on to buy teams in T20 leagues in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, West Indies and the United States.

With the IPL franchises offering lucrative multi-league contracts that most cricket boards cannot match, the Indian league's growth may deepen concerns about players prioritising T20 leagues over international cricket.

RelatedAustralia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137

Event with global impact

Last June, BCCI sold the broadcast rights for the next five IPL seasons to global media giants for an eye-watering $6.2 billion.

IPL chair Arun Singh Dhumal said the Tata group's IPL title sponsorship for 2024-28 "reaffirms the IPL's position as a premier sporting event with global impact."

"The record-breaking sum ... is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports," he also said.

T20 cricket is set to feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after being approved by the International Olympic Committee last year.

RelatedCricket arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in rare World Cup event
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us