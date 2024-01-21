Türkiye has set its sights on deep space exploration and Lunar Research Program (AYAP) after achieving success in the satellite field with its first manned space mission.

The roots of Türkiye's space journey trace back to the 1990s when groundwork was laid for the development of Earth observation satellites. There was substantial progress in this area between 2001 and 2003, with state support and technology transfer methods playing a pivotal role.

Since the establishment of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) in 2018, the emphasis has been on conducting space activities and advancing space exploration.

Prepared with the contributions of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), and various institutions in the country, Türkiye's National Space Program was announced in 2021.

Following the country's 10-year plan within the scope of the National Space Program, the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, was headed to the International Space Station (ISS) on January 19 to conduct 13 scientific experiments.

Related Dragon spacecraft carrying Türkiye's first astronaut docks at the ISS

Lunar Research Program

Türkiye's next objective is to realise the "Lunar Research Program" (AYAP) through its National Space Program in 2026.

The AYAP, as one of the first of the ten programs announced, aims to make Türkiye one of the few countries with a presence on the moon.

The first phase of the project aims to explore the moon from orbit and make first contact with the lunar surface, while the second phase aims to land a rover on the surface using the soft landing method.

Within the scope of the first phase of the AYAP, mission operations will be carried out by developing a spacecraft that will reach the lunar orbit from Earth, collect data from there and then contact the lunar surface.

In addition to these projects, developments in the defence industry focusing on air defence and missile systems have played a crucial role in Türkiye's success in space and aviation.

Türkiye is determined to make significant contributions to space science and technology in the years to come through its relentless pursuit of space exploration.