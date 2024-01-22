WORLD
Six Chinese balloons fly through airspace, warplanes 'detected': Taiwan
Between Sunday and early Monday morning, four Chinese warplanes, four navy ships and six balloons were detected around Taiwan, the Defence Ministry says.
In the US early last year, President Joe Biden vowed sharper rules to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects after a three-week drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the United States. / Photo: AP Archive
January 22, 2024

Taiwan has said that six Chinese balloons either flew over the island or through airspace just north of it, while Chinese warplanes and navy ships were also detected in the area.

The Defence Ministry noted the balloon sightings on a list of Chinese People's Liberation Army activity in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Monday.

One passed near the southern city of Pingtung, while the others flew just north of the port of Keelung, where Taiwan has an important naval base.

The dispatch of such balloons, which generally disappear into the Pacific to the east, appears to be on the rise, though their purpose has not been publicly announced.

It remains unclear whether the balloons have an explicit military function, but they appear to be part of a campaign of harassment against the self-governed island, which China claims as its own territory and has vowed to reclaim by force if necessary.

'Gray area tactics'

In the US early last year, President Joe Biden vowed sharper rules to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects after a three-week drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the United States.

The US labelled the balloon a military craft and shot it down with a missile. It recovered what it said was sophisticated surveillance equipment.

China responded angrily, claiming it was only a weather balloon that had blown off course and called its downing a major overreaction.

Those are sometimes referred to as China's "gray area tactics" that cause consternation among its foes without sparking a direct confrontation.

Between Sunday and early Monday morning, four Chinese warplanes and four navy ships were detected around Taiwan, the Defence Ministry said.

Taiwan's military monitored the situation with combat aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems, the ministry said.

SOURCE:AP
