WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU sanctions six firms allegedly involved in 'supporting' Sudan war
The entities targeted by the European Union are subject to asset freezes and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited.
EU sanctions six firms allegedly involved in 'supporting' Sudan war
The regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April in Sudan./ Photo: AFP archive
January 22, 2024

The European Council has adopted sanctions against six entities allegedly involved in the war in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April.

The Council said in a statement on Monday that the six entities were responsible for "supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan".

Among those listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

"The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited," the Council said.

RelatedMore than 13,000 people killed in Sudan conflict: UN

Humanitarian crisis

The EU is mirroring steps taken by the US which in June imposed sanctions against those perpetuating violence in Sudan and the UK which last year sanctioned businesses linked to Sudanese military groups.

In November, the European Union condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan's Darfur region, warning of the danger of another genocide after conflict there between 2003-08 killed some 300,000 people and displaced more than 2M.

The bloodshed has continued to escalate despite international attempts to forge a lasting ceasefire. The war has uprooted more than 7.5M people from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis.

"The EU remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with, the Sudanese people," the Council said.

RelatedLetters to Sudan: Millions of children face hunger in a preventable crisis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us