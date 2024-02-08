New York City police have detained dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters for blocking the street in front of the building where President Joe Biden was set to speak.

A scuffle broke out between New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and protesters gathered around the building in Manhattan where Biden's campaign event was set to take place ahead of the November presidential elections.

A number of predominantly Jewish protesters who accused the president of supporting the genocide in Gaza were arrested Wednesday on 5th Avenue after clashing with police.

Ahead of Biden's event, New York police had to bring two police buses to the scene to transport protesters blocking the road right in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to a detention centre.

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters also gathered at Columbus Circle in another part of Manhattan, protesting Biden's arrival in New York and calling for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters were pushed by NYPD officers onto the sidewalk opposite the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where a fundraising event for the Democratic Party was taking place.

They were demanding that Biden put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and cease US support for Israel in order to win their votes.

Biden's visit to New York, where he attended three events throughout the day, also disrupted city traffic.

After landing at John F Kennedy International Airport on Air Force One, Biden landed in the Wall Street area of the city centre by helicopter in the afternoon.