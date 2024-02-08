WORLD
2 MIN READ
NYC police detains dozens of pro-Palestine protesters ahead of Biden speech
Protesters demanded that the US president put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and cease US support for Israel.
NYC police detains dozens of pro-Palestine protesters ahead of Biden speech
Police officers watch over pro-Palestinian protesters that gathered near Columbus Circle in New York / Photo: AP
February 8, 2024

New York City police have detained dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters for blocking the street in front of the building where President Joe Biden was set to speak.

A scuffle broke out between New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and protesters gathered around the building in Manhattan where Biden's campaign event was set to take place ahead of the November presidential elections.

A number of predominantly Jewish protesters who accused the president of supporting the genocide in Gaza were arrested Wednesday on 5th Avenue after clashing with police.

Ahead of Biden's event, New York police had to bring two police buses to the scene to transport protesters blocking the road right in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to a detention centre.

RelatedHundreds protest against Dutch government for supplying arms to Israel

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters also gathered at Columbus Circle in another part of Manhattan, protesting Biden's arrival in New York and calling for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters were pushed by NYPD officers onto the sidewalk opposite the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where a fundraising event for the Democratic Party was taking place.  

They were demanding that Biden put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and cease US support for Israel in order to win their votes.

Biden's visit to New York, where he attended three events throughout the day, also disrupted city traffic.

After landing at John F Kennedy International Airport on Air Force One, Biden landed in the Wall Street area of the city centre by helicopter in the afternoon.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us