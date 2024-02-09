WORLD
Imran Khan delivers AI-crafted victory address from behind bars
Khan praised the public for their "massive electoral turnout," highlighting nation's "unprecedented resilience" led to a "landslide" victory for his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections.
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 9, 2024

Incarcerated former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan used artificial intelligence (AI) to declare victory in the country’s general elections.

In an AI-generated victory speech on Friday, Khan lauded people for "massive electoral turnout," noting that the nation's "unprecedented fightback" resulted in a "landslide" victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the 2024 general elections.

“We are winning in more than 170 seats of National Assembly (lower house),” Khan said in the message posted on his X account.

Criticising his nemesis and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif for delivering a “victory speech even” when his party was behind the PTI.

Khan, who has been imprisoned since last August, urged people to "celebrate and hold thanksgiving prayers."

"After two years of oppression and injustices," Khan claimed, the PTI won the 2024 general elections with a "two-thirds majority."

Senior Sharif has called for a "unity government," urging other parties to join it.

Millions of Pakistanis voted on Thursday to elect a new parliament and four provincial assemblies.

Independent candidates backed by the PTI party are in the lead as the final results of Pakistan's high-stakes elections are awaited.

The PTI-affiliated independents have won at least 95 seats, followed by the PML-N with 66 and centre-left Pakistan People's Party with 51.

The final results are expected within a few hours.

SOURCE:AA
