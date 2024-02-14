Wednesday, February 14, 2024

1728 GMT –– Ukrainian troops are starting to run out of ammunition as a huge package of US war aid requested by President Joe Biden remains blocked by Republicans in Congress, a top White House official said.

"We cannot afford to wait any longer. Every day comes at a cost to the people of Ukraine and to the national security interests of the United States of America," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in a briefing at the White House.

"The stakes are getting higher. The costs of inaction are also getting higher every day," he added.

"We've been increasingly getting reports of Ukrainian troops rationing, or even running out of ammunition on the front lines, as Russian forces continue to attack both on the ground, and from trying to wear down Ukrainian air defences."

1710 GMT –– France, Ukraine to sign bilateral deal soon: French foreign minister

The presidents of France and Ukraine are likely to sign a bilateral agreement soon and Paris will release figures on its military and civilian aid to Kiev in the coming days, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said.

"A bilateral accord is in discussion and will be signed probably soon between President Emmanuel Macron and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Sejourne told a hearing in parliament.

1649 GMT –– US defence chief vows to support Ukraine

"The countries of this Contact Group, almost two years later, are still united in common purpose. The Kremlin keeps on betting that we will all lose interest in Ukraine and that our support will flicker and fade," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the 19th Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"But I am more determined than ever. This Contact Group remains resolute, undaunted, and firm. And make no mistake. The US continues to stand foursquare with Ukraine," Austin said.

The US will continue to support Ukraine's "principled fight against Putin's imperial aggression," he added.

1545 GMT –– Bulgaria, UK pledge to continue supporting Ukraine, handle migrant issue jointly

The pledges were made during a meeting between Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Foreign Minister and Deputy Premier Maria Gabriel, and visiting British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, state-run BTA news agency reported.

The Bulgarian premier said the talks focused on the war in Ukraine, and that both sides agreed to continue assisting Kiev.

"We agree that the Ukrainian troops are fighting for Europe's future on that front. This isn't a national concern. This is an issue that will shape historical developments in Europe and around the world in the coming years and, most likely, decades. That is why it is our common cause to assist Ukraine so that Russia does not win this war, as it could have disastrous consequences," he warned.

1356 GMT –– NATO chief urges US House to pass Ukraine aid, says China watching

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged the US House of Representatives to pass a "vital" multi-billion dollar military aid package for Ukraine, warning lawmakers that China would be emboldened if Russia wins its war.

"I count on the House of Representatives to agree support to Ukraine, because this is not charity. This is an investment in our own security," Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, said.

0851 GMT –– Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea, a key battleground of the nearly two-year war where Kiev's campaign has been building momentum.

While the frontline on land has remained static for over a year, Ukraine claims to have put Russia on the defensive in the Black Sea, an area vital for Ukrainian exports.

Its military said its forces together with military intelligence units had "destroyed" the "Caesar Kunikov" Russian landing ship off the coast of the Crimean peninsula.

A large ball of smoke and flames could be seen rising from what appeared to be a ship in footage posted by Ukrainian military intelligence. "The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 maritime strike drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka," it said.

0823 GMT –– Situation at frontline 'extremely complex' — Ukraine army chief

Newly appointed Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that the situation on the front line was precarious, following a visit to eastern Ukraine with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Russian forces over recent months have been pushing to capture the eastern industrial hub of Avdiivka, and have been claiming incremental gains in the costly battle.

"The operational environment is extremely complex and stressful. The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel," Syrsky said in a statement on social media.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and to hold the occupied positions," he added.

Avdiivka lies in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, which has seen the worst fighting of Russia's nearly two-year offensive and is claimed by the Kremlin to be part of Russia.

Syrsky said he and Umerov had also visited Ukrainian forces further north, near the town of Kupiansk, where Russian troops have been pressing Ukraine's positions.

"Based on the results of the work, a number of important decisions were made aimed at strengthening the combat capabilities of our military units and preventing enemy actions," Syrsky said, without providing details.

0450 GMT –– Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

Russian bombing raids killed three people including a child late Tuesday near Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk, local authorities said.

The strikes hit nine apartment blocks and a hospital in Selydove, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of the front line, the local council said on Telegram.

Twelve people were also injured in the bombing, including four children, it added.

0431 GMT –– Russia downs 9 Ukraine-launched drones: Moscow

Russia's air defence systems have destroyed nine Ukraine-launched drones over Russia's Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as over the Black Sea, RIA state news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Two of the drones were downed over the Belgorod region and one over the Voronezh region, RIA reported. Both regions, in Russia's southwest, border Ukraine. Six drones were destroyed over the Black Sea.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said on social media that one woman was hospitalised with injuries as a result of the attack.

There was no information from Gladkov or the Russian defence ministry on potential damage.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine about the attacks.

0133 GMT –– NATO to showcase spending rise in riposte to Trump

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will detail increased defence spending by members of the alliance, rattled after Donald Trump threatened to encourage Russia to attack countries paying too little.

The Republican White House frontrunner was widely rebuked after saying he would not defend NATO members who had not met their financial obligations, in his most extreme broadside yet against the organisation.

Officials told AFP that around 20 of the alliance's 31 members are expected to hit the target, up from just 11 in 2023.

2300 GMT — US House leader rejects Ukraine aid bill despite Biden's plea

The Republican leader of the US House of Representatives blocked war aid for Ukraine, ignoring President Joe Biden's plea that passing the bill was vital for standing up to Russian offensive.

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he has no intention even of allowing a vote on the bill.

"I certainly don't," he said.

The bill was approved in the Senate earlier. It includes $95 billion in funding, mostly for the security of pro-Western Ukraine, as well as for the top US strategic priorities of Israel and Taiwan.

2230 GMT — UK to urge allies to boost defence production for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will urge allies to increase defence production to help Ukraine's war with Russia, his office said ahead of a diplomatic tour to Bulgaria, Poland and Germany.

Discussions will include how to strengthen Ukraine in the war, ensure Ukraine wins if Russia prolongs hostilities and lay the foundation for Ukraine's long-term future.

The office also said that the foreign secretary will discuss how the UK is stepping up its support for the key NATO allies, including building resilience, ending dependence on Russian energy, and tackling cyber threats and disinformation during talks with his counterparts.

For our live updates from Tuesday, February 13, click here.