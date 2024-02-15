As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a warm glow across the Kenyan landscape, palm trees stood tall against the vibrant hues of the evening sky. In the midst of this picturesque scene, a photograph emerged that held a story far more complex than the tranquil setting suggested.

Captured not by casual observers but by the vigilant eyes of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization team, the image marked a crucial chapter in the pursuit of justice. It depicted the culmination of a mission aimed at bringing Abdullah Ocalan, the notorious ringleader of the PKK, one of the world's most violent terrorist organisations, back to Türkiye from the heart of Africa. After nearly 25 years of pursuit by MIT, Abdullah Ocalan was captured on February 15, 1999.

The abovementioned photograph and many other objects belonging to the National Intelligence Organization agents are included in the exhibition titled "Contact Istanbul," dedicated to the 97th anniversary of the institution.

Modern Turkish intelligence

In the heart of Ankara, the capital city where the ebb and flow of life painted a dynamic portrait on its streets, an unassuming institution quietly carried out its mission. The Turkish National Intelligence Organization, known as MIT, operated discreetly, its purpose extending beyond the perceptible pulse of the nation.

Within the secure confines of MIT's headquarters, a team of committed individuals diligently worked in the shadows. Their mission was clear: to safeguard Türkiye's national security by comprehensively assessing internal and external threats.

MIT's analysts methodically sifted through vast datasets, deciphering the subtle nuances that hinted at potential dangers. The city's streets, alive with the vibrant energy of daily life, remained oblivious to the meticulous efforts undertaken to ensure the safety of its inhabitants.

Established in the first half of the 19th century, modern Turkish intelligence has carried out many successful operations so far. In his significant endeavour titled "National Intelligence Organization (1826-2023)," Dr. Polat Safi illuminates the subject by presenting MIT archive documents published for the first time.

Safi discusses modern Turkish intelligence in four main periods. "The initial significant era in the history of modern Turkish Intelligence commenced after the 1877-1878 Ottoman-Russian War, spanning from 1879 to 1918. This era was characterised by a reactive operative approach, with intelligence activities primarily focused on national interests and the gradual development of security intelligence capabilities. However, there were notable weaknesses in terms of autonomous action and institutionalisation.

The second period, from the establishment of the National Security Service (MAH) in 1927 to the end of the Second World War in 1945, saw the addition of a defensive approach to the previously reactive operative strategy. Intelligence activities remained primarily domestic, with the inclusion of counterespionage capabilities alongside security intelligence.

While there was a degree of autonomy in foreign policy and national security matters, intelligence operations did not achieve full autonomy in terms of operations and technology. MAH faced significant institutionalisation challenges during this period," Safi explains to TRT World.

"The third period spans from 1955 to 1990, starting with MAH personnel receiving training from the CIA and ending with the conclusion of the Cold War. Throughout this era, the operative strategy remained defensive, yet expanded its scope of activity beyond national borders to neighbouring countries, and occasionally to regions such as the Middle East and the Balkans, with which Türkiye does not share borders."

"As security intelligence and counterespionage capabilities deepened, efforts to enhance espionage capabilities were also undertaken, alongside the establishment of national intelligence coordination and analysis capabilities," Safi elaborates.

MIT's reach extended far beyond national borders, navigating the intricate web of international relations. From counterterrorism operations to monitoring geopolitical shifts, the organisation's responsibilities were as expansive as the multifaceted challenges it faced. Each piece of information, meticulously collected and analysed, contributed to the dynamic evolution of Türkiye's security landscape.

Mossad operations

According to Safi, in 2010, the institution achieved a development that also exerted influence on the international stage. He labels the fourth period from 2010 to the present as the "Deep Revolution." Within this timeframe, he further categorises the Deep Revolution into three sub-periods: 2010-2014, 2014-2018, and 2019 to the present day.

According to Safi, the Arab Spring caused significant upheaval in North Africa and the Middle East, prompting Türkiye to reassess its security and foreign policy strategies, including its intelligence approach. The rapid advancements in defence, security and intelligence technologies, coupled with the evolving geopolitical threats, further necessitated intelligence transformation. Türkiye's defence industry's increasing focus on local production, nationality and autonomy also contributed to this transformation.

Additionally, improved coordination between domestic security agencies and civilian authorities provided a foundation for MIT to undertake reforms more independently. These factors, combined with effective leadership, led to a new intelligence paradigm at MIT, diverging from previous approaches in Türkiye's intelligence history.

As Türkiye faced an open hybrid war environment, MIT shifted its focus predominantly outward, implementing preventive and proactive measures to address simultaneous and multi-layered threats.

“By 2014, the new system was prepared to adapt to changing circumstances. Despite ongoing transformation efforts until 2018, MIT found itself engaged in combat against prominent terrorist organisations, proxy forces, and regional and global actors intersecting with Türkiye on various levels. MIT also established a strong presence in neighbouring countries, which became a focal point of its activities after July 15."

"The period from 2019 to the present can be viewed as a phase of strategic expansion for MIT, leveraging its accumulated experience to achieve significant advancements in regions like North Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia,” Safi says.

He also adds, “Furthermore, MIT has initiated operations in regions such as the Horn of Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. These endeavours not only enhance Türkiye's geostrategic position but also expand its economic, trade, and energy-related opportunities. Notably, MIT has achieved global success in intelligence diplomacy, special operations, decapitation missions, and counterintelligence activities."

"This new era represents MIT's ongoing efforts to confront risks while independently seeking, identifying, and creating opportunities, separate from the risk spiral, yet in parallel with evolving threats.”

The narrative of MIT wasn't etched in bold headlines or celebrated in the public eye. Instead, it was a story woven through discreet corridors, where the gravity of the mission resonated without the need for grandeur. The operatives, adept at navigating the shadows, played a pivotal role in the nation's defence. As days unfolded, MIT remained vigilant — a silent sentinel symbolising the commitment of those who operated behind the scenes.

Theirs was a tale of dedication, where the quiet determination of footsteps in dimly lit hallways spoke volumes about the duty to safeguard Türkiye's national security. The weight of responsibility carried by MIT transcended the ordinary, where unseen challenges demanded a constant adaptation to the evolving threat landscape.

There were also operations against Mossad during this period.

“MIT's operations against Mossad did not begin suddenly. HUMINT protocol, initially signed with Mossad, was terminated by MIT in 2010. This protocol had been signed twice before, in 1997 and 2001. As Turkish intelligence entered the strategic initiative period in 2019, it conducted four major operations against Mossad, known as Muteni, Neoplaz, Nekpet, and Necropolis."

"These operations led to legal proceedings against a total of 160 individuals. Several key factors contributed to this success, including the integration of counterintelligence into strategic intelligence, MIT's increased operative autonomy over the years, advancements in technical intelligence capabilities, and the diversification of operation termination methods,” Safi says.

Amidst the quietude of the institution, the unspoken camaraderie among the agents became the backbone of MIT's resilience. In the shared pursuit of a common goal, bonds formed that went beyond the confines of professional duty. These agents, united by their commitment to the nation's security, became the unsung heroes navigating the intricate labyrinth of intelligence.

As the clock ticked, MIT's operatives remained undeterred, facing the unseen threats with a determination that surpassed the need for acknowledgement. The institution, standing as a guardian in the capital's heart, represented a collective dedication to preserving the safety and sovereignty of Türkiye.

The story of MIT is one of vigilance and commitment, where the quiet intelligence work played a pivotal role in the nation's resilience against potential threats. In a world filled with challenges, both seen and unseen, the operatives of MIT continued their silent watch, embodying the essence of duty and dedication to a cause larger than themselves.