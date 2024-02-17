Saturday, February 17, 2024

2043 GMT — Talks on a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza “have not been progressing as expected” in the past few days after good progress in recent weeks, key mediator Qatar said, as Israel's prime minister accused the Hamas resistance group of not changing its ”delusional" demands.

Speaking during the Munich Security Conference, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani, noted difficulties in the “humanitarian part” of the negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under pressure to bring home remaining captives taken in the October 7 Hamas attack, said he sent a delegation to ceasefire talks in Cairo earlier in the week at US President Joe Biden’s request but doesn't see the point in sending them again.

Hamas wants a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinians held by Israel.

Netanyahu also pushed back against international concern about a planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, a city on southern Gaza's border with Egypt. He said “total victory” against Hamas requires the offensive, once people living there evacuate to safe areas. Where they will go in largely devastated Gaza is not clear.

More updates 👇

2106 GMT –– India says Israel must observe international humanitarian law

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urged Israel to abide by international law amid growing concerns about a planned ground operation in Rafah.

Jaishankar said at the Munich Security Conference that there can be no justification for Hamas’s October 7 attack but Israel’s response must strictly be within the framework of international humanitarian law.

“As Israel responds, it is important that Israel should be, should have been very mindful of civilian casualties, that it has an obligation to observe international humanitarian law,” he said.

Jaishankar urged Hamas to release all captives who are being held in Gaza. He also encouraged more efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

1805 GMT –– Netanyahu to continue rejection of Palestinian state recognition

In a televised speech, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

“We shall not bow down to international dictates in regards to a future deal with the Palestinians. Such a compromise should be through direct negotiations with no preconditions,” he said.

The United States, Israel's primary ally and supporter, maintains that a two-state solution should be pursued following the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

1717 GMT –– Netanyahu to inform his government next week of army's plan to attack Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present the army's plan to attack Rafah city in the southern Gaza to the government next week, Israeli media has claimed.

“The plan involves relocating Palestinians in Rafah to central and southern areas of Gaza,” Channel 12 said, adding that “The Israeli army will not allow Palestinians to move to the northern areas of Gaza.”

The channel cited War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz's statements on Friday, in which he called for continuing the war on Gaza even during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and expanding it to Rafah if Israeli hostages in the enclave are not released.

1706 GMT –– Gaza ceasefire talks 'not really promising' currently: Qatari PM

Talks between Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza were "not really very promising" in recent days, the prime minister of Qatar, a key mediator for the negotiations, has said.

"I believe that we can see a deal happening very soon. Yet the pattern in the last few days is not really very promising," Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Munich Security Conference.

"We will always remain optimistic, we will always remain pushing," he added.

1639 GMT –– African leaders condemn Israel's offensive in Gaza

Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa have condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.

Moussa Faki, the chair of the African Union Commission, said Israel’s offensive was the “most flagrant” violation of international humanitarian law and accused Israel of having “exterminated” Gaza’s inhabitants.

Faki spoke alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who also addressed the summit.

1617 GMT –– Hamas warns of talks pullout unless Gaza aid increased

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it would suspend ceasefire talks unless urgent aid was brought into the north of Gaza, where aid agencies have warned of a looming famine.

"The movement intends to suspend negotiations until aid is brought into northern Gaza," a senior source in the Palestinian militant group told AFP.

"Negotiations cannot be held while hunger is ravaging the Palestinian people," he said, asking not to be identified as he is not authorised to speak on the issue.

1423 GMT –– G7 foreign ministers support creation of Palestinian state: Italian diplomat

The Group of Seven (G7) nations support the creation of a Palestinian state, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said underlining that the process for this must begin with the suspension of the fighting in Gaza.

"The G7 document talks about the will to reach the objective of two people, two states, through an interruption of the conflict now, which will allow the unconditional liberation of the Israeli hostages and help the Palestinian civilian population who needs humanitarian aid," Tajani told reporters after a meeting with his counterparts in the G7 at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"Then, negotiations would start that I hope will lead to peace," he said.

1351 GMT –– Palestinian prime minister calls on African summit to push for stopping aggression on Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the African Union Summit to push for stopping the war on Gaza and halt Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Let the voice of Africa and the voice of your union be loud for the freedom of Palestine and the right of its people to self-determination and the embodiment of the Palestinian state and its recognition as a member state of the United Nations,” Shtayyeh said in his speech at the summit held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The prime minister called on the African Union to demand an end to “the aggression against the Palestinian people, especially what is happening now in Rafah.”

1303 GMT –– Hamas won't accept anything less than 'complete cessation of aggression' on Gaza

The head of the Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh has said that the Palestinian resistance will “not accept anything less than a complete cessation of Israeli aggression.”

“Hamas responded all the time in a positive spirit and responsibly with the mediators in order to stop the aggression against our people, to end the unjust siege, and to allow the flow of aid, shelter, and reconstruction,” Haniyeh said in a statement.

Read more here.

1217 GMT –– 'What's happening in Gaza is genocide': Bangladeshi premier

Bangladesh’s prime minister has said that what is happening in Gaza now is genocide, stressing that the Palestinian people have the right to live and have their own state.

In an interview with Anadolu, Sheikh Hasina stressed that Bangladesh has always stood against genocide, adding that as for what is happening in Gaza, "I feel it is a genocide. So we never support it."

1156 GMT –– EU reiterates call on Israel to not launch Rafah offensive

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reiterated his call on Israel to not launch a military attack on Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"The EU asks Israel not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation," he wrote on X, sharing the link to one of his previous statements.

He stressed that all civilians must be protected in line with international humanitarian law, and called for Israel to respect the International Court of Justice's order issued last month.

1144 GMT –– Recognising a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that recognizing a Palestinian state is not a ‘’taboo’’ for France, as international frustration grows with Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories.

France and the EU have long supported a two-state solution in the Mideast, but as part of a negotiated settlement. With talks long stalled and Israel’s offensive in Gaza deepening, some European countries are voicing support for recognising a Palestinian state sooner.

1136 GMT –– Israel has not presented evidence that Hamas diverted UN aid: US envoy

Israel has not presented specific evidence that Hamas is diverting UN aid and its recent targeted killings of Gaza police commanders safeguarding truck convoys have made it “virtually impossible” to distribute the goods safely, a top US envoy said in rare public criticism of Israel.

With the departure of police escorts following Israeli strikes, criminal gangs are increasingly targeting the convoys, said David Satterfield, the Biden administration's special Middle East envoy for humanitarian issues.

1129 GMT –– Israel out to destroy UNRWA: Agency chief

Israel is waging a concerted campaign aimed at destroying UNRWA, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said in an interview.

Philippe Lazzarini said calls for his resignation were part of the Israeli government's push.

"Right now we are dealing with an expanded, concerted campaign by Israel aimed at destroying UNRWA," he told the Swiss newspaper group Tamedia.

1115 GMT –– Israel stages airstrikes across Gaza, makes arrests at hospital

Israeli forces have carried out arrests in Gaza's largest functioning hospital, health officials and the military said as airstrikes hit across the enclave and rain battered Palestinians taking shelter in Rafah.

"Occupation forces detained a large number of medical staff members inside Nasser Medical Complex, which they (Israel) turned into a military base," said Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza spokesman Ashraf al Qidra.

1019 GMT –– Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to abide by international law

Amid growing concerns over Israel’s planned ground offensive in the city of Rafah, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Tel Aviv to abide by international law.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s support for Israel’s security, but also underlined that they expect the Israeli government to respect international law.

“We are also very clear on the things that are important to be said. So first that humanitarian aid has to get to Gaza, and more as we see today. Second, that the way the war is handled is according to international law,” he stressed.

1014 GMT ––Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 28,858

The health ministry in Gaza has said at least 28,858 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during Israel's war on Gaza.

A ministry statement said 68,667 people have also been wounded in Gaza since the war erupted on October 7.

0841 GMT –– Death toll of UNRWA workers killed in Gaza by Israel reaches 158

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has confirmed a total death toll of its employees in Gaza due to Israeli air strikes at 158.

“As of 15 February, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of hostilities is now 158, an increase of two since UNRWA last update,” the agency said in a report.

It added that increased air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah have “heightened fears that they will further hamper overstretched humanitarian operations.”

“Nearly 1.5 million people are in Rafah, more than six times the population in comparison with before 7 October,” the agency said.

The agency also pointed out that “the number of trucks entering Gaza remains well below the target of 500 per day, with significant difficulties in bringing supplies in through both Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) and Rafah.”

0749 GMT –– Yemeni Houthis say they targeted oil tanker Pollux

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said that they had fired missiles at the oil tanker Pollux, which US officials said the previous day had been hit by a missile.

The US State Department said on Friday that the Pollux, a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil bound for India, was hit by a missile on its port side.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a British oil ship (Pollux) in the Red Sea with a large number of appropriate naval missiles, and the strikes were accurate and direct", the Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement on Saturday.

0403 GMT — Israel should not attack Rafah: Italian deputy prime minister

Israel should not attack Rafah and wait for a ceasefire, which cannot be unilateral, the Italian deputy prime minister and foreign minister said.

Antonio Tajani held a news conference after he landed in Germany late Friday to attend the 60th Munich Security Conference and said foreign ministers of G7 countries will hold their first meeting on Saturday under the Italian presidency as part of the Conference.

He stressed that G7 countries could move toward a ceasefire in Gaza for the release of hostages.

“If Hamas also wants the good of its people, it must stop all acts of war and release the hostages,” he said. “Without their release, any negotiations are difficult.”

0248 GMT — Ex-HRW chief urges global halt in military aid to Israel

Former Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), Kenneth Roth, said pressure should be exerted to halt military aid and arms sales to the Israeli government.

Roth, in an interview with Anadolu on the current situation in Gaza, urged a worldwide economic boycott against Israel and said Tel Aviv’s attacks on Rafah on the border with Egypt should stop.

"Israel must provide information to the court by Feb. 23. It's unclear how they will defend themselves because they have not complied with the court's decision so far," said Roth, referring to an International Court of Justice order on Jan. 26 for Israel to take "immediate and effective" measures to enable the provision of urgently needed services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

"Pressure needs to be put on the Israeli government — through war crimes charges and an end to military aid and arms sales," Roth said.

0046 GMT — UN official demands 'arms embargo' against Israel amid Gaza war

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders proposed imposing an "arms embargo" on Israel in response to its onslaught in besieged Gaza.

"We have to allow humanitarian aid in there and also there has to be an arms embargo," Mary Lawlor told Anadolu Agency about the situation in the blockaded enclave, rights violations and steps countries should take to stop Israel's bombardment.

"In my view, any of the states that are fuelling this conflict by supplying arms to Israel just have to stop because Israel is not seeing any sense at the moment," she said.

0010 GMT — Israel's attacks on Gaza increase support for worldwide boycott against Israeli products: activist

A global boycott movement against Israeli products has gained significant traction with the recent Israeli onslaught in besieged Gaza, according to activist and spokesperson for Palestine Initiative, Tulay Gokcimen.

"The oppression Israel has been inflicting on Palestine for 75 years before the massacres in Gaza was not fully described, but now everyone wants to do something as much as they can," Gokcimen told Anadolu Agency.

The momentum for the group that seeks to be a voice for Palestinians has transformed into a global movement, encompassing diverse communities and religions, she said.

"They made the whole world Palestinian. Demonstrations are being held in front of food and beverage chains supporting Israel in different countries every day, raising awareness among the public," she noted.

0029 GMT — Palestinians flee Rafah from Israeli attack towards central Gaza

UN humanitarian officials say Palestinians in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah are reportedly moving out of that region toward central areas around Deir al-Balah as intensified Israeli air strikes continue.

An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza’s population, have crammed into Rafah, most of them displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory. Hundreds of thousands are living in sprawling tent camps.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters about the reported movements toward Deir al-Balah, which is roughly 16 kilometres north of Rafah. He also described the lack of food in Rafah and elsewhere — especially in northern Gaza, the first target of the offensive, where large areas have been completely destroyed.

“In Rafah, humanitarian conditions have become increasingly severe, with continued reports of people stopping aid trucks to take food,” he said. “Vulnerable segments of the population include children, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions, are particularly susceptible to the risk of malnutrition.”

Throughout Gaza, Dujarric said the delivery of aid is hindered by frequent border closures, longstanding import restrictions of goods into Gaza, damage to critical infrastructure, and the security situation.

2227 GMT — Hamas welcomes UN court's demands for Israel to immediately implement provisional measures in Rafah

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas welcomed demands by the International Court of Justice [ICJ] for Israel to implement immediate provisional measures in Rafah, which is threatened by an Israeli ground invasion.

Hamas said it welcomes the ICJ decisions "which stressed the necessity to immediately implement provisional measures ordered by the court on January 26."

It urged the court to develop its decisions into "direct and clear order to stop the brutal aggression that leads to genocide against the unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip."

For our live updates from Friday, February 16, click here.