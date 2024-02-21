WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands of Indian farmers continue Delhi protest push after talks fail
A police statement denied reports broadcast by demonstrators that one farmer had been killed, and said a dozen police officers had been injured, some after being hit by sticks and stones.
Thousands of Indian farmers continue Delhi protest push after talks fail
A campaign against agricultural reform laws in November 2020 saw tens of thousands of farmers besiege roads into Delhi for more than a year. / Photo: AP
February 21, 2024

Thousands of Indian farmers riding tractors have attempted to resume their push towards New Delhi after failing to reach a deal with the government on their demands for higher crop prices.

Wednesday's protest hopes to replicate the year-long siege of highways into the capital that pressured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government into abandoning its agricultural reform plans in 2021.

Police have kept a miles-long column of farmers atop agricultural machinery at bay since last week near the small village of Shambhu, several hours' drive north of their intended destination.

Protesters again stared down efforts to disperse them with tear gas barrages and have vowed to push through a fearsome blockade of metal spikes and concrete barricades erected to halt their progress.

"We assure you that we will break the barriers," farmer Jagmohan Singh, 45, said. "Once we break it, we will only stop again in Delhi."

Anticipating a fresh effort to push past their roadblocks, police dropped tear gas on the roadside protest encampment from drones flying overhead.

Farmers responded by distributing goggles and trying to bring down the aircraft by targeting them with slingshots and flying kites to obstruct their flight paths.

They have also brought bulldozers and excavators to the protest site, with the intention of charging through police barricades at an opportune moment.

Negotiations break down

Farm unions are demanding a law to set a minimum price on all crops, expanding a government scheme that already exists for staples including rice and wheat.

They have also demanded other concessions including the waiving of loans and universal pensions for farmers aged 60 and above.

Protesters temporarily paused their procession last week to await the outcome of negotiations between government ministers and unions.

They remained camped on the roadside, sustaining themselves at community kitchens , but announced their "March to Delhi" campaign would resume after several rounds of talks failed to reach a breakthrough.

Farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the Press Trust of India news agency that the latest government proposal — to expand price guarantees to some but not all crops — was "not in the interest of farmers".

Two-thirds of India's 1.4 billion people draw their livelihood from agriculture, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country's GDP.

But for the past few decades, farm incomes have remained largely stagnant and the sector is in dire need of investment and modernisation.

RelatedIndian farmers reject government offer, say will carry on march to capital
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us