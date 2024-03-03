WORLD
Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s new prime minister for 2nd term
The junior Sharif is expected to take the oath of office on Monday.
Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif [Photo: Reuters Archive] / Reuters Archive
March 3, 2024

Pakistan's parliament on Sunday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s 24th prime minister for a second term, three weeks after the February 8 national vote.

Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and president of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed 201 votes in the lower house or the National Assembly, 32 higher than the number required for a simple majority.

He defeated his rival Omer Ayub Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who secured 92 votes.

A candidate requires 169 votes in a 336-member house to clinch the coveted post by a simple majority.

