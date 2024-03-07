Thursday, March 7, 2024

1728 GMT — Sweden has become the 32nd member of NATO in the shadow of Russia's offensive on Ukraine, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality and turning the page on two centuries of non-alignment.

Days after Hungary became the last NATO member to sign off, Sweden ceremonially handed over accession documents to the United States, the leading force of the transatlantic alliance that provides joint security for all.

"It is a major step but, at the same time, a very natural step," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at the State Department.

The accession "is a victory for freedom today. Sweden has made a free, democratic, sovereign and united choice to join NATO," he said.

1735 GMT — Britain says allies' unity unshaken by German army leak

Britain said allies' faith in Germany remained strong despite a leaked audio recording of German military officers discussing the war in Ukraine.

"I don't want to play into the hands of some Russian narrative about divisions between allies. What I see... is incredible unity between allies," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said at a press conference in Berlin alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

A 38-minute recording of confidential German army talks, in which the officers debated the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles by Ukraine, was posted on Russian social media on Friday.

1733 GMT — Ukraine's ex-army chief Zaluzhny appointed ambassador to UK

Ukraine named Valery Zaluzhny as its new envoy to the UK a month after he was removed from his position as the country's commander-in-chief.

"On March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1703 GMT — Ukraine losses 'in vain' if western nations stall on aid: Habeck

Western countries need to give Ukraine the support they have promised, or its losses "would be in vain," said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Speaking in Washington, where he met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Habeck added that "the support for Ukraine cannot weaken, must not weaken."

"This is a decisive moment," added the minister, who is also due to meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on his trip.

1658 GMT — Swiss look at using Russian assets for Ukraine reparations

Swiss lawmakers narrowly backed moves towards allowing the use of frozen Russian state assets to fund war reparations in Ukraine.

The issue has been hotly debated in Switzerland, where discretion in the key banking industry and the country's tradition of neutrality are highly valued.

The upper house of parliament voted by 21-19 in favour of a series of government-backed motions, with three abstentions. The lower house passed them last year.

1656 GMT — Ukraine to get 800,000 shells in weeks: Czech president

Czech President Petr Pavel said 800,000 artillery shells bought from outside Europe could reach Ukraine within weeks as Kiev's outgunned forces struggle to fend off Russia's two-year-old war.

The head of state, a retired NATO general, said an 18-nation coalition called the Czech initiative collected the money, at a time when Europe's defence industry is falling short of the production levels needed to supply Ukraine.

Pavel told a security conference in Munich last month that the Czech Republic — an EU and NATO member of 10.8 million people — was able to collect a substantial amount of weaponry for Ukraine outside the continent.

1421 GMT — Odessa strike's target was not Zelenskyy: Senior Russian official

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, declined reports claiming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the target of Wednesday's strike on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

"That's all obvious to everyone. That there was no strike at (Zelenskyy's) cortege in Odesa. If (such a) target had been set it would have been hit," he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian attack came as Zelenskyy was giving a tour of the city to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

0220 GMT —China says 'set new paradigm' with Russia in great power ties

China's foreign minister said Beijing and Moscow had created a "new paradigm" for great power relations as Russia's war with the neighbouring Ukraine grinds on in its third year.

"China and Russia have set a new paradigm for major power relations that is completely different from the old Cold War era," Wang Yi said at a press conference in Beijing, adding that bilateral ties rested on "the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties."

China is willing to work with Russia to foster new drivers of cooperation and consolidate friendship, Yi said.

0010 GMT — UK's Cameron heads to Germany for talks on Ukraine

British Foreign Minister David Cameron will discuss boosting support for Ukraine and efforts to get more humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza in talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

The pair's meeting comes days after Russian media last week published an intercepted online call between senior German military officials about Ukraine, which included details of Britain's operations in the country.

At the second UK-Germany annual Strategic Dialogue, the two foreign ministers will discuss further military assistance for Ukraine and how to put more pressure on Russia.

2240 GMT— Biden expected to push US lawmakers to pass Ukraine aid deal

US President Joe Biden is expected to use his speech at a joint session of Congress to tout his "historic" first-term accomplishments and push lawmakers to pass a stalled Ukraine aid and border reform bill.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to move on the package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine.

Johnson insisted on the need for more action against illegal border crossings first.

For our live updates from Wednesday, March 6, click here.