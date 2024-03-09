TÜRKİYE
While some leaders strive for peace and prosperity, others, like Netanyahu, sacrifice universal values for political gain, perpetuating injustice and instability, says Türkiye's communications director.
Altun reiterated Türkiye's opposition to Netanyahu's policies, promising unwavering opposition to lies, deception, and attempts to change the narrative. / Photo: AA
March 9, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the continuation of deceptive tactics aimed at deflecting attention from alleged crimes.

Altun said on Saturday in a statement on social media platform X that no amount of misinformation could conceal the historical atrocities committed against innocent civilians under Netanyahu's leadership, branding him as a disgrace to his country.

"Netanyahu is at it again, lashing out at our country to cover up his crimes. There is no amount of lying, disinformation, and deception that can conceal the historic massacres he’s committed against innocent civilians. History has already judged him as the most disastrous leader for this region as well as for his own country.", Altun posted.

Altun drew a stark contrast between leaders who prioritise peace and prosperity, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an exemplary figure working tirelessly to improve citizens' lives and foster good relations with neighbours.

He emphasised Erdogan's commitment to truth and justice on the global stage, recognising the historic responsibility that comes with leadership.

Netanyahu 'utterly failed leader'

On the other hand, Altun accused leaders like Netanyahu of sacrificing universal values and decency for selfish political goals, resulting in plans to destroy lives and perpetuate injustice.

Despite global support for Netanyahu's policies, Altun predicted a tarnished legacy for the Israeli leader, asserting that history would remember him as a failed figure, responsible for dashing hopes for peace in the region.

Expressing concern for the plight of Palestinians, Altun reiterated Türkiye's opposition to Netanyahu's policies, promising unwavering opposition to lies, deception, and attempts to change the narrative.

Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye stands firmly for truth, justice, and decolonisation in Palestine, actively working toward a fair two-state resolution and expressing continuous solidarity with Palestinian communities.

Earlier, President Erdogan likened Netanyahu and his administration to the “Nazis of our time, alongside Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin,” due to the “humanitarian crimes they committed in Gaza.”

