WORLD
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk's xAI to release ChatGPT rival Grok publicly
xAI is releasing its chatbot Grok as open-source software, hoping to accelerate development and compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Elon Musk's xAI to release ChatGPT rival Grok publicly
The new development is seen to lead to significant advancements in AI conversation technology. / Photo: Reuters
March 11, 2024

Elon Musk has said his artificial intelligence firm xAI will open-source "Grok", a chatbot rivalling OpenAI's ChatGPT, this week.

The billionaire's startup launched the AI model to a small group of users last November.

In a podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Musk suggested that he liked the concept of open-source AI.

For years, Musk has warned that the generative AI models that power programs such as ChatGPT could one day prove an existential threat to humanity.

But he is also investing heavily in the nascent industry and hopes to use the technology in his other companies, including Tesla, SpaceX and X.

RelatedChatGPT blocked in Italy over privacy concerns; may return with adjustments

OpenAI

Musk has said he cofounded OpenAI in 2015 because he regarded the dash by Google into the sector to make big advances and score profits as reckless.

He then left OpenAI in 2018 to focus on Tesla, saying later he was uncomfortable with the profit-driven direction the company was taking under the stewardship of CEO Sam Altman.

Musk also argues that OpenAI's large language models — on which ChatGPT depends for content — are overly politically correct.

The multibillionaire is one of the world's few investors with deep enough pockets to compete with OpenAI, Google or Meta on AI.

Building an AI model at the same scale as those companies comes at an enormous expense in computing power, infrastructure and expertise.

RelatedOpenAI launches ChatGPT for business amid declining popularity
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us