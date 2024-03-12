Last week, UK foreign secretary David Cameron labelled Israel an "occupying power in Gaza" amid the Israeli onslaught in the besieged Middle Eastern enclave that has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians.

In November, the former UK prime minister from 2010-2016 returned to government amid a cabinet reshuffle in the Conservative party. Nevertheless, by January, Cameron stood accused by some media of not publicly acknowledging the Israeli occupation of Gaza. At the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, when questioned on the matter, Cameron said he would "have to go back and check".

In February Cameron floated the idea that the UK could recognise a Palestinian state in the United Nations.

Several months later, Cameron acknowledged the "desperate humanitarian need" in the besieged enclave, saying London has been pushing Tel Aviv to permit increased aid flows into Gaza amid a dire humanitarian crisis and blockade.

However, observers acknowledge a shift in the political discourse but describe little change afoot regarding concrete actions in the UK's foreign policy towards Israel.

According to Dalal Saeb Iriqat, a professor at the Arab American University (AAUP) in Ramallah, "his (Cameron's) remarks are a development in the political rhetoric of the UK."

However, the Palestinian academic does not see it as a large departure from the UK's current position.

"By now, we have learned that any civilised rhetoric doesn't really mean serious political and foreign policy intentions," Iriqat tells TRT World, describing Cameron's remarks as not going far enough.

On Wednesday, Cameron said, "The UK supports Israel's right to self-defence. But as the occupying power in Gaza, Israel has a legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians."

"That responsibility has consequences, including when we as the UK assess whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law," added Cameron.

However, analysts remain sceptical, notably regarding upholding international humanitarian law.

British-Palestinian academic Azzam Tamimi says, "The position expressed by Cameron is supposed to be the official UK and EU position, namely that (the) Israeli (State) occupies the West Bank and Gaza and should therefore act as an occupying power as per the Geneva Conventions."

However, Tamimi, author of the book Hamas Unwritten Chapters, says, "The problem is that UK and EU policies have been in contravention of the officially declared position."

After the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis, amid Israel's brutal bombing and ground invasion, more than 31,000 Palestinians, largely women and children, have been killed in the besieged enclave.

In the aftermath, Palestinians are experiencing starvation amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Around 85 percent of Palestinians are displaced, while 60 percent of the local infrastructure is damaged or destroyed after some five months of war.

"We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change," Cameron said, reportedly telling Israeli war cabinet member and Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz at a meeting.

Maritime corridor

Cameron has since pledged that “Alongside the US, the UK and partners have announced we will open a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza."

Analysts underscore the need to bring aid into Gaza, although they say it raises further questions regarding compliance by Israel.

According to Tamimi, "Any means of delivering aid to Gaza would be welcome. What I fear is that these politicians are either unable to bring pressure to bear on the Israelis or they are simply helping them buy time and continue the onslaught."

Observers suggest it also casts doubt on the wider role of the UK and its Western allies, particularly concerning upholding international humanitarian law.

Tamimi describes Cameron's remarks as paying "lip service to international law while they (the UK) continue, together with the United States, to provide Israel with weapons, financial aid and political and diplomatic cover."

A recent Washington Post report shed light on the "quiet" approval and delivery by the US to Israel of "thousands of precision-guided munitions, small diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms and other lethal aid."

The Biden administration is awaiting approval from the US House of Representatives to send $14 billion of additional military aid to Israel.

Internationally, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling found it "plausible" Israel is committing genocide, ordering Tel Aviv to prevent genocidal acts and guarantee humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

For Ramallah-based professor Iriqat, Cameron's remarks are "a development, diplomatically speaking," but she says more can be done.

"We want more action, even on the creative diplomacy level - bilateral diplomacy level. There is much more to be done at the UK level," says Iriqat.

UK Sanctions

In February, Cameron spoke of sanctions against Russia. He said, "Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion."

The UK official went on to describe how sanctions are "starving" Putin of resources to fund the war amid promises to "continue to support Ukraine as it fights for democracy, for as long as it takes."

According to Iriqat, "We really need to see actions; we really need to see the UK holding Israel (to) account."

Many in the UK have been taking to the streets to demand Israel to be held accountable and for peace in Gaza.

At the weekend, London saw its fifth large-scale pro-Palestine solidarity march of the year amid calls to "free Palestine" with banners calling for a ceasefire.

The march included prominent figures such as Welsh singer Charlotte Church who publicly denounced the widespread loss of human life, insisting, "We are absolutely not going to tolerate our government being a part of propping up an apartheid regime."

However, reports suggest UK authorities appear to be pushing to clamp down on pro-Palestine support.

The Commissioner for Countering Extremism at the United Kingdom's Home Office, Robin Simcox, claimed a "permissive environment for radicalisation" is developing in the country in a report.

The Communities Secretary, Michael Gove, is expected to outline a revised definition of extremism soon.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to crackdown "extremist forces trying to tear us apart" but has faced criticism in the UK.

‘Islamophobic comments’ and ‘racism abuse’

Campaign group 'Stop the War' said UK officials have peddled inflammatory rhetoric towards the anti-war and Palestinian solidarity movement.

"The Prime Minister called those who demonstrate for peace a 'mob', while the former Conservative party chair and like-minded Tory MPs are spewing Islamophobic comments. Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle have whipped up a level of racist abuse not seen since the dark days of Enoch Powell." it said.

‘Stop the War’ also touched upon the recent Rochdale election, which saw a former Labour MP, George Galloway, who has criticised Israel, return to office in the UK.

In his victory speech, he called out Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer.

"You will pay a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Gaza, in the Gaza Strip," Galloway said, adding, "Labour is on notice that they have lost the confidence of millions of their voters who loyally and traditionally voted for them generation after generation."

‘Stop the War’ added Rochdale’s election results underscores “just how out of step the two main parties are. But the more threatened they feel, the more vicious the attacks will become."

Analysts now point to a broader disjuncture between swathes of citizens and governments in the West.

According to Tamimi, "There has been a noticeable shift at the level of the masses across Europe. However, this shift is not translated into action by governments. The War on Gaza would not have continued all this while had it not been for the tacit approval of Western governments."