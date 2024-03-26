In a high-stakes US Senate confirmation battle, allegations against Adeel Abdullah Mangi, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, have ignited a firestorm of controversy.

The nomination process, already fraught with political tensions, has taken a dramatic turn as both Republicans and Democrats have engage in a heated debate over Mangi's nomination for the prestigious position.

The distinguished judge, of Pakistani extraction, now finds himself ensnared in a web of gross Islamophobia. Undeterred, he stands firm, resolute in his defence against the baseless attacks and anti-Muslim hatred.

The crux of the debate revolves around accusations hurled at Mangi, with some Republicans and even a Democrat questioning his character. These claims, labelled as "misleading and ugly" by Mangi himself, have intensified in recent weeks, casting a shadow over his nomination.

'Shocking and false'

In a letter obtained by sections of the US media, Mangi directly addressed the allegations, particularly focusing on his involvement with the nonprofit organisation Alliance for Families of Justice (AFJ) and baseless accusations regarding his stance on law enforcement.

Refuting the claims vehemently, Mangi asserted, "any suggestion that I have sympathy for attacks on law enforcement is shocking and false."

The controversy surrounding Mangi's nomination stems from a smear campaign orchestrated by Republicans, who have sought to paint him as an extremist and "anti-Semitic terrorist sympathiser". Such attacks have been dismissed by Mangi as unfounded and grossly Islamophobic.

In his letter addressed to Senator Cory Booker, obtained by HuffPost among other media, Judge Mangi wrote, "Whether motivated by attempts to portray my religion as violent, or any other goal, any suggestion that I have sympathy for attacks on law enforcement is shocking and false."

"I have never and would never use such [alleged] phrasing to refer to anyone convicted of crimes against law enforcement," he added.

The battle over Mangi's nomination has also divided Democratic ranks, with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's announcement of opposition adding fuel to the already raging fire.

However, despite the mounting opposition, Mangi remains resilient, emphasising his commitment to justice and condemning violence against law enforcement unequivocally.

As the confirmation process hangs in the balance, both sides of the political aisle are gearing up for a fierce showdown.

With Democrats scrambling to secure bipartisan support and Republicans doubling down on their allegations, the fate of Mangi's nomination remains uncertain.