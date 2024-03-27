Türkiye's first lady has delivered a powerful address at an International Day of Zero Waste event in Nairobi, Kenya, stressing the urgent need for collective action to address environmental challenges and advance sustainability efforts.

Emine Erdogan decried the perilous condition of Earth's ecosystems, warning that rivers face the threat of disappearance due to improper consumption and that the soil across the world struggles for survival amid chemical waste.

"Air pollution kills 7 million people every year," she stated on Wednesday, pointing to the human toll of environmental degradation. "Since 1970, global wildlife populations have fallen by 70 percent."

The first lady said humanity generates two billion tons of waste annually, leading to severe environmental devastation, especially caused by plastic pollution. She noted that daily, an equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastics are dumped into oceans, rivers, and lakes.

"Is our conscience at peace with the fact that a continent-sized island of plastic is floating in the ocean because of the people in this century?" Erdogan asked, challenging the audience to confront the consequences of unsustainable practices.

On the origins of the zero waste movement, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with its evolution into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly's adoption in December 2022 of a resolution in support of zero waste principles.

"The recognition that every resource we consume must be used responsibly lies at the heart of the zero waste approach," she said, stressing the importance of conscious choices in consumption and production.

"As chair of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, I believe that the awareness of waste-free and sustainable life will be one of the most favourable legacies we can leave to future generations," Erdogan declared, expressing hope for a world where resources are optimised, waste is minimised, and sustainability prevails.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program, emphasised that the International Day of Zero Waste serves as a reminder that "our planet cannot endlessly give up resources while receiving pollution in return."

In an address, she stressed the imperative of addressing poorly managed waste, which compromises people's health and the health of the planet. Also speaking at the meeting, Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Subutay Yuksel commended Erdogan's visionary proposals, including the declaration of a year of zero waste and the establishment of a global zero waste fund overseen by the advisory board.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Guven Begec said the Turkish experience with zero waste started with the personal commitment of the first lady.

Begec said it is now a national policy executed by the Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Ministry.

“The target is to increase the recovery rate of recyclable waste to 60% in 2035, which was 13% in 2017 and 35% in 2023,” Begec said.

Begec said they would like to see a zero waste agenda more visible in the G7, G20, the UN COP climate change conferences, and Pacific Island Forum meetings.

“Waste pollution threatens human health, costs the global economy heavily, and aggravates the triple planetary crisis.”

According to the UN, the International Day of Zero Waste promotes responsible production and consumption patterns and encourages a shift towards a lifecycle approach.