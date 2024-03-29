BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US Senators call for revision on potatoes being categorised as a grain
US senators Susan Collins and Michael Bennet are spearheading a bid to convince Department of Agriculture to back away from plans to call the root vegetable a grain, a move they fear would hurt farming.
US Senators call for revision on potatoes being categorised as a grain
Nutritionists paint a grim picture of the country's consumption habits, estimating that just a tenth of adults eat enough vegetables. / Photo: Reuters
March 29, 2024

When is a vegetable, not a vegetable? When it's a potato, according to a new US government proposal to reclassify the starchy staple that has infuriated lawmakers in rural districts.

US senators Susan Collins and Michael Bennet — a Maine Republican and a Colorado Democrat — are spearheading a bid to convince government officials to back away from plans to call the root vegetable a grain, a move they fear would hurt farming.

"Since the inception of the US Department of Agriculture, it has classified potatoes correctly as a vegetable," Collins and Bennet said in a letter to both the USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The proposals for stripping the potato of its "vegetable" status appear in the forthcoming Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025–2030, produced jointly by the two departments.

Americans eat more potatoes than any other vegetable — 50 pounds per person per year, according to USDA figures — although almost half of those come in frozen form, for example as fries.

'Critical nutrients'

Nutritionists painted a grim picture of the country's consumption habits in a 2019 government study, estimating that just a tenth of adults eat enough vegetables.

Experts disagree on whether potatoes should count toward an individual's vegetable intake, as they are high in carbohydrates, which can cause spikes in blood sugar levels.

The senators pointed to a 2013 National Library of Medicine study that asserted that potatoes "should be included in the vegetable group because they contribute critical nutrients."

"There is no debate about the physical characteristics of the potato and its horticultural scientific classification. Unlike grains, white potatoes are strong contributors of potassium, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and fibre," they argued.

The senators said a change in the classification would confuse consumers, retailers, restaurateurs and growers.

Potato farming contributes $540 million in annual sales to the economy of Collins's state, according to the online publication The Maine Wire, with 6,100 jobs linked to the industry.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us