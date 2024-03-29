WORLD
Israel signals expansion of military campaign against Hezbollah
Israel launched deadly cross-border strikes on Hezbollah targets in Syria and Lebanon, doubling down on Iran-aligned foes and Hamas allies, and fuelling concerns the violence could spark a major regional conflagration.
Tension has flared between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel along the shared border since Israel's war on Gaza./ Photo: Reuters
March 29, 2024

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has hinted at Israel's purported overnight airstrike in Syria, affirming the military's intention to expand the campaign against Hezbollah and increase the rate of attacks in the north.

Speaking after an evaluation at the army Northern Command in Safed on Friday, Gallant asserted, "Israel is transitioning from defence to pursuit of Hezbollah."

"We will reach wherever the organisation operates, in Beirut, Damascus, and beyond," the Times of Israeli cited him as saying.

In recent developments, a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, while five other Hezbollah operatives were reportedly among the 38 casualties in Israeli airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria.

"Hezbollah bears responsibility for the significant damage in Lebanon, and Hassan Nasrallah himself is directly responsible for the numerous casualties within the Hezbollah ranks.," Gallant declared.

Gallant said: "Wherever we need to act, we will act."

Tension has flared between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel along the shared border since Israel's war on Gaza.

More than 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, including at least 247 Hezbollah fighters, since clashes erupted in October.

Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures. The current escalation is said to be the deadliest since the 2006 Lebanon War.

