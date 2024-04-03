WORLD
3 MIN READ
Military bases targeted in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province
Casualties as armed assailants carry out simultaneous attacks on a police station and two army bases in provincial capital Chabahar and Rask city, local media and officials say.
Military bases targeted in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province
Sistan-Baluchestan is located on the border with Pakistan in the southeast of the country. / Photo: TRT World
April 3, 2024

Three security personnel, including the deputy of a police station, have been killed in "terrorist attacks" in Iran, state media reported, two days after seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an Israeli air raid in Syria.

"Three security members have been martyred in several night-time terrorist attacks on military stations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar" in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of the province, told state TV.

"In one of the attacks on police station number 11 of the city of Chabahar, deputy of the station Abbas Mir, was martyred," state broadcaster IRIB said, adding that a number of assailants were also killed or injured.

It also said that Jaish al Adl militant group, which was formed in 2012 and is blacklisted by Iran as a "terrorist" group, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The attacks came less than 48 hours after an air strike on the Iranian consular annex in Damascus killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

"The terrorists did not succeed in their goal of capturing the Guards headquarters in Chabahar and Rask and are under siege," Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state TV.

"The terrorists are stationed around these headquarters and are shooting blindly, with the courageous members of the Guards and the police are confronting them," he added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], the ideological arm of Iran's military, has numerous stations in Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Jaish al Adl, or the Army of Justice, that mainly comprises members of the banned militant Jundullah group, claims that it "defends the rights of the Sunni Baluch people", and occasionally organises attacks against Iran in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us