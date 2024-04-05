Amidst the geopolitical rivalry between Russia and the US-led Western alliance, there’s a sign of commonality between the two blocs – the fight against blood diamonds.

Russia —the world’s largest diamond producer — has reiterated its support to the Kimberley Process, which was established in 2003 with the aim of eradicating conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.

On April 3, both Russia and Western nations reaffirmed their support for the two-decade-old process along with 193 member nations of the UN General Assembly, where a resolution was adopted by consensus recognising the Kimberley Process's role in preventing conflicts fueled by diamonds.

The resolution also highlighted its importance in enabling the Security Council to implement sanctions on the trade in conflict diamonds.

Zimbabwe’s UN Ambassador Albert Chimbindi introduced the resolution, emphasising the General Assembly’s “commitment to ensuring that diamonds remain a force for inclusive, sustainable development instead of a driver of armed conflict.”

It was true in 2003 and “remains true now,” he said, that profits from the diamond trade can fuel conflicts, finance rebel movements aimed at undermining or overthrowing governments, and lead to the proliferation of illegal weapons.

Ukraine conflict complicates the process

Conflict diamonds are defined as rough diamonds used by rebel movements or their allies to finance armed conflicts aimed at undermining legitimate governments.

Launched on January 1 2003, the Kimberley Process consisted of 59 participants representing 85 countries, including major rough diamond producers, exporters, and importers.

It was established in response to the devastating civil wars in Angola, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, where diamonds were used to fund conflicts.

However, in 2023, the Kimberley Process's plenary meeting failed to produce a consensus communique for the first time in its history due to serious differences between Russia and the West.

The primary issue was a Ukrainian request, supported by the United States, Britain, and others, to examine whether Russia’s diamond production was funding its conflict with Kiev and the implications for the Kimberley Process.

Russia accounts for nearly a third of the world's diamonds and owns a 33 percent stake in Alrosa, the world’s leading rough diamond producer.

This has raised concerns that diamond sales, particularly amidst Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine for over two years, could potentially finance Putin’s military operations.

Russia and several allies strongly opposed Ukraine’s allegations and the examination of its diamond production. Russia refused to support a communique that acknowledged Ukraine’s request.

‘Kimberley Process’ further functioning at stake’

Before the vote, Alexander Repkin, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s economic department, accused Western countries of sabotaging international cooperation on diamonds for “their own geopolitical interests.”

“Unfortunately, driven by the notion of their own exceptionalism, representatives of Western countries decided to sabotage a whole host of international cooperation on the global diamond sector to serve their own geopolitical interests,” Repkin said.

“This is the third year in a row that the Kimberley Process has found itself under unprecedented pressure from a narrow group of countries unable to turn the process into yet another instrument to exert pressure on sovereign states.”

“The further functioning of the Kimberley Process is at stake,” but Russia will do everything it can to support its work, Repkin added.

He noted that the plenary communique has served as the foundation for the General Assembly resolution on the role of conflict diamonds in fueling conflict but without one, the resolution approved Wednesday “is largely technical in nature.”

‘Unprecedented challenges’

The European Union’s Clayton Curran told the assembly after the vote that the Kimberley Process “is facing unprecedented challenges” and condemned “the aggression of one Kimberley Process participant against another” — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He urged reform of the process “to broaden the definition of 'conflict diamonds’ to capture the evolving nature of conflicts and the realities on the ground.” He said the EU will also try again this year to discuss the issue of the negative impact of the illegal trade in diamonds on the environment.

Britain also expressed regret at the failure to discuss the link between Russia’s rough diamond revenue and their invasion of Ukraine. They reiterated the need for a discussion to ensure that the Kimberley Process effectively addresses issues related to delinking diamonds from conflict.