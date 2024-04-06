TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests dozens of Daesh terrorists involved in church attack
The Istanbul Police Department's counterterrorism team apprehends 30 suspects believed to be involved in the Santa Maria Church attack, while the Ankara Police Department arrests 18 others connected to Daesh.
Türkiye arrests dozens of Daesh terrorists involved in church attack
The January 28 armed assault on the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district was claimed by the Daesh terror group. / Photo: AA Archive
April 6, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested 48 terrorists as part of anti-terror operations targeting the Deash terror group and attackers of Istanbul’s Santa Maria Church, the country's interior minister said.

"In the operations carried out against the Deash terrorist organisation, 48 suspects were captured, especially those connected to the perpetrators of the January 28 attack on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Church, in which one person was killed and those in contact with the conflict zones," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on Saturday on X.

The operations, Bozdogan-21, were carried out by the Istanbul and Ankara police departments in coordination with the General Directorate of Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Department.

RelatedSuspects in attack on Istanbul's Santa Maria Church captured

During the operations, 30 suspects believed to be involved in the Santa Maria Church attack were apprehended by the counterterrorism team from the Istanbul Police Department, while 18 others connected to Deash were arrested by the Ankara Police Department.

The January 28 armed assault on the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district was claimed by the Daesh terror group. The attack resulted in the loss of 52-year-old Tuncer Cihan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us