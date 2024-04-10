WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump takes another dig at Jewish voters who back Biden
Donald Trump says that US President Joe Biden lost control of "the Israel situation", adding that Jews who vote for Biden or Democrats should have "have their head examined."
Trump takes another dig at Jewish voters who back Biden
Trump spoke after Biden last week warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that future US support for Israel's Gaza war depends on the swift implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers. / Photo: Reuters
April 10, 2024

Donald Trump has lashed out at Jewish voters who back President Joe Biden and framed this year's election as a referendum on the strength of Christianity in the US, part of his sharp-edged continuing appeal to evangelical conservatives who are a critical element of his political base.

Speaking in Atlanta ahead of a fundraiser, the presumptive Republican nominee on Wednesday renewed his running criticism of Biden's reaction to Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

"Biden has totally lost control of the Israel situation," said Trump, whose rise in 2016 depended heavily on white Christian conservatives.

"Any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined."

Last month, Trump said, "Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion, they hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

Trump spoke after Biden last week warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that future US support for Israel's Gaza war depends on the swift implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers.

In Trump's interpretation, Biden "has totally abandoned Israel."

The war on Gaza has sandwiched Biden between conservatives – both Christian and Jewish – who want stalwart support for Netanyahu's government and progressives. The matter is important to conservative Christians, among Trump's most supportive constituencies, who see the political state of Israel as the modern manifestation of God's chosen people, the Israelites of the Old Testament in the Christian Bible.

Biden's left flank, though, is dominated by progressives incensed by Israel's aggression on Gaza that has resulted in thousands of Palestinian deaths.

The president has repeatedly been greeted by protesters throughout his spring travels, and activists have organised votes against Biden in many Democratic primaries, even as he coasts to renomination.

RelatedTrump faces backlash from US Jews over his remarks about Jewish voters

Biden pushes back

The president's campaign pushed back on Wednesday. "Jewish Americans do not need to be 'spoken to' or threatened by Donald Trump," said Biden spokesperson James Singer.

"This is what Trump does, using division and hate as political weapons while seeking power for himself. Voters of all stripes will reject his chaos, violence and unhinged threats once again in November."

In Georgia, Trump stoked his Christian base anew by putting the Election Day stakes in religious terms.

"November 5th is the most important day in the history of our country, and it's going to be Christian Visibility Day," Trump said, repeating for emphasis: "Christian Visibility Day."

Christians, he predicted, "are going to come out, and they're going to vote like never before."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us