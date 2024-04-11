Thursday, April 11, 2024

1818 GMT — Hamas official says ceasefire needed to locate Gaza hostages

A senior Hamas official has said that only a ceasefire can provide "enough time and safety" to locate Israeli hostages held across Gaza and ascertain their fate.

Negotiations for a ceasefire have been underway in Cairo since Sunday, but so far there has been no breakthrough on a proposal presented by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

"Part of (the) negotiations is to reach a ceasefire agreement to have enough time and safety to collect final and more precise data about the captured Israelis," Hamas official Bassem Naim said in a statement.

This is "because they are (held) in different places by different groups, some of them are under the rubble killed with our own people, and we negotiate to get heavy equipments for this purpose", the Hamas political bureau member said.

More updates 👇

1934 GMT — Israel prepared to strike back if Iran attacks:military

Israel’s military says it is prepared to defend the country and strike back if Iran decides to attack.

Iran has been threatening to avenge the deaths of two of its generals killed in an air strike in Damascus last week.

It blames Israel for the strike, though Israel has not commented.

Israel has called up additional air defence units and activated other troops in anticipation of an attack by either Iran or the many proxy fighters it supports in the region.

The army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporters that an attack from Iranian territory “would be clear proof of Iranian intentions to escalate the Middle East and stop hiding behind the proxies.”

1921 GMT — UK's Cameron: Iran must not draw Middle East into wider conflict

British foreign minister David Cameron has said he made clear to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, that Iran should not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict.

"Today I made clear to Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian that Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict," Cameron said on X.

1858 GMT — Blinken spoke to several counterparts on avoiding escalation in Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked China's foreign minister and other counterparts to use their influence to dissuade Iran from striking Israel, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke by telephone over the past day to his Chinese, Turkish, Saudi and European counterparts "to make clear that escalation is not in anyone's interest and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Blinken also spoke by telephone with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant "to reiterate our strong support for Israel against these threats," Miller said.

1848 GMT — White House says 'we warned Iran' over Israel threats

The White House has "warned" Iran after US President Joe Biden said Tehran was threatening a counter attack on Israel over a strike that destroyed an Iranian consulate building in Damascus.

"We warned Iran," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a briefing, a day after Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel against any Iranian reprisal.

1737 GMT — Irish premier meets EU leaders to discuss Gaza

Ireland's newly-elected Prime Minister Simon Harris has met European leaders to discuss a number of issues, including the situation in Gaza.

The 37-year-old, who became Ireland's youngest-ever premier on Tuesday, separately met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

"We discussed Gaza, Ukraine and my conversation with @ZelenskyyUa as well as our priorities for the EU," Harris wrote on X.

1717 GMT —Israeli media reports higher army casualties in Gaza than official numbers

At least 4,200 Israeli soldiers have been injured since the current conflict in Gaza erupted in October, Israeli media said.

The new figures contradict those that were officially released by the army about casualties in the Palestinian enclave.

Official figures showed 604 soldiers were killed, including 260 in Israel’s ground offensive which started October 27, while 3,210 were injured.

1652 GMT — Israel Holocaust survivors get German payout amid Gaza war

Germany has said it is providing $27 million (25 million euros) for Holocaust survivors in Israel to help them cope with the impact of the attack by Hamas and Gaza war.

Each of the 113,000 Jewish survivors in Israel will receive a one-off payment of 220 euros, according to the Claims Conference, an organisation that seeks damages for Holocaust survivors and which worked with the German government on the scheme.

"Many Holocaust survivors were hit particularly hard by the Hamas attacks," a German finance ministry spokeswoman said, pointing to the loss of homes or support systems in the form of care.

The additional funds were aimed at helping them "in this frightening war situation," she said.

1559 GMT —Fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza kill many during Muslim holiday

At least 10 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on blockaded Gaza, the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, according to local medical sources.

Fighter jets struck a marketplace in central Gaza City, leaving eight people dead and several others injured, the sources said.

Two others lost their lives in Israeli shelling of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the sources said.

Casualties are also feared in an Israeli air strike targeting a house next to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, witnesses said.

Israeli warplanes also struck two houses in the same city.

1507 GMT — UNSC demands accountability for attacks on aid workers

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has expressed deep concern about the rising number of humanitarian workers killed in Gaza which stands at 224, marking an unprecedented level of danger faced by aid workers.

UNSC members pointed out in a statement seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) who were killed in Israeli air strikes.

The UNSC emphasized that the 224 killed was three times the annual average in any conflict.

Members noted the need for accountability for all the deaths and underscored the necessity for the investigation into the killing of the WCK workers to be "transparent and comprehensive" and "fully publicised."

1458 GMT — Israel strategically defeated in Gaza, says ex-justice minister

Israel has been strategically defeated in Gaza, former Israeli Justice Minister Haim Ramon has said.

Israel achieved a “tactical victory but a strategic defeat. We did not achieve any of the goals set by the government,” Ramon said in a radio interview.

Ramon said the main goal of the Israeli war on Gaza was to eliminate Hamas, but this was not achieved.

“We said there would be military pressure to release the hostages, this did not happen either,” he added.

1456 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza now faced with genocide: South African president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Muslim communities a blessed Eid but expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli war on Palestine which has killed nearly 33,500 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

“After more than 7 decades of discrimination, oppression and apartheid, the Palestinian people of Gaza are now faced with genocide,” Ramaphosa said in a speech to hundreds of Muslims gathered for Eid prayers at a sports ground in Laudium, near the capital Pretoria.

1453 GMT — USAID chief acknowledges famine reports in Gaza

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power has said she accepted “credible” reports that famine was now occurring in northern Gaza and urged Israel to take further steps to surge humanitarian aid shipments.

Power told lawmakers that short of famine, civilians in all parts of Gaza, particularly children, are suffering from extreme malnutrition.

Her comments, in reply to a lawmaker’s question, did not include using the word “famine” but she responded affirmatively when asked whether she believes famine had begun in the north.

“A hundred percent of the population in Gaza knows acute levels of food insecurity. A hundred percent of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

1443 GMT — UN Security Council asks Israel to do 'more' on Gaza aid

The UN Security Council has acknowledged Israel's pledge to open more entry points to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza but said "more should be done" to help civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory.

In a statement, council members "took note of the announcement by Israel to open the Erez (border) crossing and allow the use of the Ashdod port for aid deliveries into Gaza, but stressed that more should be done to bring the required relief given the scale of needs in Gaza."

1348 GMT — Humanitarian aid for Gaza still arriving despite halt: GCA

Greek Cypriot Administration's foreign minister has said additional quantities of humanitarian aid continue to arrive in the east Mediterranean island nation for eventual transfer by ship to Gaza.

That's despite the suspension of shipborne aid deliveries to the Palestinian territory.

Constantinos Kombos told reporters that authorities cooperating with US military officials continue preparations for a resumption of aid shipments.

Once the sea corridor to Gaza is reactivated, they will resume once a US-built floating dock designed to receive 1,500 tons or more of aid weekly is completed around May 1.

1338 GMT — Israel expects gradual increase in daily aid trucks entering Gaza

The Israeli army has said it expects new measures on the entry of humanitarian trucks into Gaza would gradually increase the flow of aid into the enclave amid international warnings of growing famine risks across the Palestinian territory.

Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video message that the military is constructing a new land crossing from Israel into northern Gaza to allow more direct aid to civilians.

The new crossing would allow the entry of at least 50 trucks per day to northern Gaza, said Hagari.

He noted that the new measures would "gradually" surge the average of aid trucks entering Gaza from 350 to 500.

1224 GMT –– UNICEF says its vehicle 'hit by live ammunition' at Gaza entry point

The UN children's agency has said that one of its vehicles was “hit by live ammunition” while waiting to enter northern Gaza.

"The incident has been raised with relevant Israeli authorities," UNICEF said in a statement but did not mention who opened fire on its vehicle.

"Sadly, humanitarians continue to face risks in delivering life-saving aid," it added.

1213 GMT –– Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Israel is keeping up its war in Gaza but is also preparing for scenarios in other areas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, amid concern that Iran was preparing to strike Israel in response to the killing of senior Iranian commanders.

"Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively," he said in comments released by his office following a visit to the Tel Nof air force base in southern Israel.

Israel has been bracing for possible Iranian retaliation for the killing of a senior general and six other Iranian officers in an airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1.

1211 GMT –– Israel's War Cabinet to convene amid expected Hamas response to ceasefire proposal

Israel's War Cabinet is scheduled to convene as the country awaits an official response from the Palestinian group Hamas on a new cease-fire proposal drafted by mediators, according to local media reports.

The Times of Israel news website reported Thursday that the Cabinet will meet at 7.30 pm local time (1630 GMT).

The ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal was drafted by the US, together with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, added the report.

1205 GMT –– German foreign minister urges 'maximum restraint' in call with Iran counterpart

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has spoken on the phone with her Iranian counterpart about "the tense situation in the Middle East", the German foreign ministry said.

"Avoiding further regional escalation must be in everyone's interest. We urge all actors in the region to act responsibly and exercise maximum restraint," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

1147 GMT –– Gaza death toll passes 33,500 as Israeli attacks continue

At least 33,545 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since last October, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

Israel's ongoing offensive has also injured 76,094 Palestinians, it added.

The ministry's statement said: "63 martyrs and 45 injuries arrived at (Gaza) hospitals in the past 24 hours as a result of the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip."

1143 GMT ––Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah: Report

At least eight Palestinians have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes on Rafah city, southern Gaza, on the second day of the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted local medical sources that said five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in the vicinity of the city's Eastern Cemetery.

The three others were killed in Israeli shelling of the al-Janina neighbourhood, also eastern Rafah, the news agency added.

1053 GMT –– Kremlin calls on Iran and Israel to exercise 'restraint'

Moscow has called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint amid spiralling tensions in the Middle East.

Tehran has issued fresh threats against Israel over a strike earlier this month that killed two Iranian generals, triggering US President Joe Biden to pledge "iron-clad" support for Israel.

"It is very important for everybody to exercise restraint in order not to destabilise the region, which is already not gifted with stability or predictability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

0948 GMT ––Israel on alert after Iranian threat as war on Gaza grinds on

Israel was on alert after its arch foe Iran threatened reprisals over a strike in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals, and as the war against Hamas ground on in Gaza.

Days after Israel strengthened its air defences and paused leave for combat units, the United States also warned of the risk of an attack by Iran or its allied groups at a time when Middle East tensions have soared.

Iran is "threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel," US President Joe Biden said Wednesday, pledging "ironclad" support for its top regional ally despite diplomatic tensions over Israel's military conduct in Gaza.

Israel was widely blamed for an April 1 attack that destroyed Iran's consulate building in Damascus and killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two generals.

Related CENTCOM chief to help Israel repel Iran's looming counterstrike

0125 GMT — World Central Kitchen says another aid worker gravely wounded in separate Israeli strike in Gaza

World Central Kitchen (WCK) announced that another of its workers was gravely wounded in a separate Israeli air strike in besieged Gaza on April 1.

"Just 15 minutes before our convoy was repeatedly hit, one of our brave Palestinian staff members was gravely injured in a reportedly deadly air strike at Al Bashir Mosque in Deir al Balah," the food charity said in a statement.

The statement said the worker, whose name is Amro, sustained severe head and hand wounds while he was off duty at a residence near the mosque in the vicinity of the organisation's warehouse and recently established kitchen in Deir al Balah.

"When he was removed from beneath the rubble, Amro was brought to the same hospital that also received WCK's fallen heroes. After spending some time in a coma, Amro was airlifted to another hospital where he is recovering, receiving treatment, and getting stronger every day," the statement said.

0040 GMT — Israel will invade Rafah and return to Khan Younis: minister

Israel's war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has claimed without proof that Palestinian resistance group Hamas has been defeated militarily and the Israeli army will invade Rafah and go back to Khan Younis, a local media outlet reported.

"From a military point of view – Hamas is defeated. Its fighters are eliminated or in hiding, and its capabilities (are) crippled," Gantz said following a meeting of his National Unity party in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, said the Times of Israel.

"We will enter Rafah. We will return to Khan Younis. And we will operate in Gaza. Wherever there are terrorist targets," he added.

0016 GMT — Pro-Palestine activists protest Israeli Knesset speaker's visit to France

Pro-Palestine activists in France have staged a protest against a visit by Amir Ohana, the speaker of Israel's Knesset, or parliament, to the Senate in Paris, while the Israeli army continues its attacks on besieged Gaza.

They gathered in front of the Senate, the upper house of the French Parliament, in the capital Paris.

Carrying Palestinian flags as well as banners saying "No to the Israeli perpetrators of genocide in Paris" and "Is it normal to protest to stop a genocide? " The activists chanted slogans such as "There is a genocide in Gaza. We will not remain silent," "Long live the resistance of the Palestinian people" and "Stop starving the children of Gaza."

A sequence of letters forming the words "Stop genocide" on white T-shirts worn by a group of demonstrators standing side by side drew attention.

The protestors said the French Senate, which hosted Ohana, should be ashamed.

2332 GMT — US claims to have conducted humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

The US has conducted another round of humanitarian assistance airdrops into northern Gaza to provide relief to civilians affected by Israel's brutal war on the besieged enclave.

"The joint operation included four C-130 US Air Force aircraft, and US Army Soldiers specialised in aerial delivery of U.S humanitarian assistance supplies," the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

It said the planes dropped more than 50,680 US meal equivalents.

"To date, the US has dropped approximately 852 tons of humanitarian assistance supplies," it added.

2249 GMT —Death toll in Israeli strike on Hamas leader's family rises to 7

The death toll from an Israeli air strike on family members of the head of the political bureau of Hamas has risen to seven, with another grandchild dying as a result of the attack.

The air strike targeted a car in which members of the Haniyeh family were travelling in the Al-Shati camp near Gaza City as they were on their way to a celebration on the first day of the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, killing three of his sons and four of his grandchildren, according to a statement released by the resistance group.

The statement said Haniyeh's family members lost their lives in a "treacherous and cowardly" attack.

Eyewitnesses said the airstrike effectively destroyed the car, killing or injuring everyone inside.

The statement said those who lost their lives in the attack had stood on the same front as the Palestinian people and had joined the ranks of those from the Haniyeh family who had previously been killed along with those who perished in Operation Al Aqsa Storm.

It added that Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders and their families is "nothing more than desperate attempts by the failed enemy on the field. It is terrifying in the face of the defence of Palestinian resistance" and offered condolences for the deceased.

2214 GMT — Israel intensifies its attacks on central Gaza on 1st day of Eid al Fitr

Israel has intensified its air strikes on the city of Al Zahra in central besieged Gaza on the first day of the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday.

Israeli warplanes carried out intense air strikes lasting over three hours, targeting towers and residential buildings, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

The army warned residents to leave the city and not return before commencing the attack.

Residents of central Gaza, especially those in the Nuseirat camp and Al Zahra, heard the sounds of violent explosions.

Israeli army vehicles fired intensely in the vicinity of the former Netzarim settlement in central Gaza, which was evacuated during Israel's 2005 pullout from the territory, with no reported injuries.

2149 GMT — Yemen's Houthis group say US, UK targeted coastal province of Hudaida

Yemen's Houthi group said that the coastal province of Hudaida faced seven air strikes from the US and Britain within the space of several hours.

The statement came after the US and Britain carried out four airstrikes on the Jabana area in the province, following three air strikes on the Hudaida International Airport earlier in the day, as reported by the Al Masirah TV, which is affiliated with the Yemeni group.

The channel reported that US and UK aircraft targeted the Jabana area in the province of Hudaida with four airstrikes.

The Houthi-affiliated channel did not specify what damage the air strikes did, if any, and there was no immediate response from the US or Britain to the reports.

For our live updates from Wednesday, April 10, click here.