Turkish security forces have neutralised a total of 19 PKK/YPG terrorists in both northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country’s National Defence Ministry has reported.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria,” said the ministry on X on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.