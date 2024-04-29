Türkiye has announced its support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the candidate for the new NATO Secretary General, a decision that underscores the country's commitment to fostering strong leadership within the alliance.

The endorsement of Rutte's candidacy comes after he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, where Rutte sought Türkiye's backing for the NATO leadership role.

This announcement was made following a series of diplomatic discussions and consultations within NATO. Türkiye's decision to support Rutte reflects its recognition of the importance of Rutte's leadership and his ability to navigate the complex challenges facing the alliance.

Türkiye's role in NATO

During their meeting at Vahdettin Mansion on April 26, President Erdogan and PM Rutte discussed the critical role that Türkiye plays in NATO's southern wing.

Rutte praised Türkiye for its efforts to resolve conflicts in Gaza and its contributions to addressing the war in Ukraine, highlighting Türkiye's significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, Rutte emphasised Türkiye's importance to NATO, stating that Türkiye's leadership is crucial for the alliance's operations in the southern region. He praised Türkiye for its efforts in addressing regional conflicts and its role in promoting security and stability in the region.