TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to support Dutch PM Rutte for NATO Secretary General position
Türkiye's decision to support Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary General underscores its commitment to strengthening the alliance and promoting peace and security in the region.
Türkiye to support Dutch PM Rutte for NATO Secretary General position
In a statement, Rutte emphasised Türkiye's importance to NATO, stating that Türkiye's leadership is crucial for the alliance's operations in the southern region. / Others
April 29, 2024

Türkiye has announced its support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the candidate for the new NATO Secretary General, a decision that underscores the country's commitment to fostering strong leadership within the alliance.

The endorsement of Rutte's candidacy comes after he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, where Rutte sought Türkiye's backing for the NATO leadership role.

This announcement was made following a series of diplomatic discussions and consultations within NATO. Türkiye's decision to support Rutte reflects its recognition of the importance of Rutte's leadership and his ability to navigate the complex challenges facing the alliance.

RelatedTürkiye expects NATO to be united in fighting terrorism - Altun

Türkiye's role in NATO

During their meeting at Vahdettin Mansion on April 26, President Erdogan and PM Rutte discussed the critical role that Türkiye plays in NATO's southern wing.

Rutte praised Türkiye for its efforts to resolve conflicts in Gaza and its contributions to addressing the war in Ukraine, highlighting Türkiye's significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

RelatedErdogan pledges NATO chief selection to be guided by 'strategic wisdom'

In a statement, Rutte emphasised Türkiye's importance to NATO, stating that Türkiye's leadership is crucial for the alliance's operations in the southern region. He praised Türkiye for its efforts in addressing regional conflicts and its role in promoting security and stability in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us