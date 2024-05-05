CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Bernard Hill, 'Lord Of The Rings' and 'Titanic' actor, passes away at 79
Hill gained widespread acclaim for portraying Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 " Titanic " blockbuster and Theoden, King of Rohan, in Peter Jackson's "The Lord Of The Rings" films.
Bernard Hill, 'Lord Of The Rings' and 'Titanic' actor, passes away at 79
Lord of the Rings fans expressed their sadness with the post "Be well. Go, go, you", which is said after the deaths in the movie. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 5, 2024

British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his supporting roles in "Titanic" and "The Lord Of The Rings" trilogy, died aged 79, his agent announced.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed his death in the early hours of Sunday to British media outlets.

He played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance "Titanic", and earned worldwide recognition playing Theoden, King of Rohan, in two of the three "The Lord Of The Rings" films directed by Peter Jackson.

Following the news of the British actor's passing, his loved ones shared their sadness on social media.

Lord of the Rings fans expressed their sadness with the post "Be well. Go, go, you", which is said after the deaths in the movie.

Early in his career, Hill featured in the BBC's 1982 acclaimed drama "Boys from the Blackstuff", which won numerous awards and is still lauded as one of the finest examples of its genre from the era.

He is set to return to television screens in series two of a contemporary BBC drama, "The Responder", starring Martin Freeman, which begins airing in the United Kingdom later on Sunday.

RelatedKing of leopard print, Italy's Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us