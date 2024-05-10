CLIMATE
Flash floods kill dozens in one day in north Afghanistan
The head of the provincial natural disaster management department says Baghlan province hospitals have tallied 50 deaths, adding the toll could rise.
Since mid-April, flash flooding and other floods have left about 100 people dead in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, with no region entirely spared, according to authorities. / Photo: AFP
May 10, 2024

At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP news agency.

"So far, the number of dead is 50 as per the hospital authorities of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province," said Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of the provincial natural disaster management department, adding the toll could rise.

The official explained that heavy seasonal rains sparked the flooding, and residents were unprepared for the sudden rush of water.

Emergency personnel were "searching for any possible victims under the mud and rubble, with the help of security forces from the national army and police," Hamdard said late Friday.

Since mid-April, flash flooding and other floods have left about 100 people dead in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, with no region entirely spared, according to authorities.

Farmland has been swamped in a country where 80 percent of the more than 40 million people depend on agriculture to survive.

Afghanistan –– which had a relatively dry winter, making it more difficult for the soil to absorb rainfall –– is vulnerable to climate change.

The nation, ravaged by four decades of war, is one of the poorest in the world and, according to scientists, one of the worst prepared to face the consequences of global warming.

Afghanistan, which is responsible for only 0.06 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, ranks sixth on the list of countries most at risk from climate change, experts say.

SOURCE:AFP
