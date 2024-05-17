Turkish drone producer Baykar has delivered another batch of TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to Warsaw this month, Türkiye's Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) has reported.

24 drones were delivered within the scope of a contract signed between Turkish drone producer Baykar and the Polish Defence Ministry in 2021, SSB said on Friday.

A handover ceremony was held at the 12th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Base in Poland with the participation of Haluk Gorgun, president of the SSB, Pawel Bejda, Poland's deputy national defence minister, and Baykar's General Manager Haluk Bayraktar.

Gorgun said Türkiye is now a global player in the field of drones, ship projects, electronic systems, land vehicles, weapons and ammunition systems thanks to its homegrown design and advanced technology capabilities.

Improving Türkiye's image

"Baykar is a company closely followed by the entire world with its young talent, game-changing power, groundbreaking superior technologies and export successes, and is the national pride of our country," Gorgun said.

"This success achieved by our company positively improves the image of our country in the world."

With this project, Türkiye has exported a high-tech UCAV to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history, he added.

The first batch deliveries were made in October 2022, followed by supplies in April and October 2023, and lastly in May this year.