WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN warns of further 'atrocities' against ethnic Rakhine in Myanmar
UN rights chief "deeply alarmed" by resurgence violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state as inter-communal tensions between ethnic Rakhine and Rohingya escalate following the November ceasefire breakdown.
UN warns of further 'atrocities' against ethnic Rakhine in Myanmar
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights indicated that the United Nations was seeking to "corroborate information indicating serious violations". / Photo: AA
May 19, 2024

The UN human rights chief said that he is "deeply alarmed" by a resurgence of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state and warned of further "atrocities".

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since the 2021 military coup.

"I am deeply alarmed by reports of renewed violence and property destruction in Buthidaung township in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state, resulting in the displacement of potentially tens of thousands of civilians, mainly Rohingya," Volker Turk said in a statement on Sunday.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights indicated that the United Nations was seeking to "corroborate information indicating serious violations".

He added, "With inter-communal tensions between ethnic Rakhine and Rohingya high — and being actively stoked by the military — this is a critical period when the risk of yet further atrocity crimes is particularly acute."

The AA is one of several armed ethnic-minority groups in Myanmar's border regions, many of which have battled the military since independence from Britain in 1948 over autonomy and control of lucrative resources.

The AA claims to be fighting for more autonomy for the state's ethnic Rakhine population.

RelatedUN chief decries violence in Myanmar as 25 Rohingya killed in airstrikes

Escalating displacement

Fighting had spread to 15 of Rakhine state's 17 townships since November, Turk said last month.

Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded and more than 300,000 displaced.

Turk made a direct appeal to the Myanmar military and the AA to "pause fighting, protect civilians, allow immediate and unhindered humanitarian access" and to comply "unconditionally" with international law.

He also appealed to neighbouring Bangladesh to extend protection to "vulnerable people seeking safety".

Clashes between the AA and the military in 2019 roiled the region and displaced around 200,000 people.

The military launched a crackdown on the Rohingya minority there in 2017 which is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us