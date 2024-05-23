WORLD
4 MIN READ
Nigeria troops rescue scores of kidnap victims in Zamfara state
Zamfara state governor's spokesperson says the captives were released on Tuesday following a "military onslaught" on bandit camps in the area and denied any ransom was paid.
Nigeria troops rescue scores of kidnap victims in Zamfara state
The criminal gangs, who maintain hidden camps in a vast forest straddling Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states, are notorious for mass abductions, even targeting schools. / Photo: Reuters
May 23, 2024

Nigeria troops have rescued 64 women and children kidnapped by criminal gangs weeks ago in northwestern Zamfara state.

"All the 64 women and children kidnapped from the village were released by their captors due to the military operations conducted by troops in the area," Zamafara state governor's spokesman Suleiman Bala Idris said on Thursday.

He said a massive deployment of troops to Zamfara in the past week had "changed the trend" with troops taking the battle to bandit camps.

"This strategy has put pressure on the terrorists, forcing them to flee to neighbouring states and abandoning their captives," he said.

Mass kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria's northwest and central states, where heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits often target remote villages to loot and abduct residents.

Early last month gunmen raided the remote Gidan Danzara village in the Zurmi district of Zamfara, taking 64 women and children captive and demanded ransom for their release.

Idris denied any ransom was paid, but residents claimed they had to pay the bandits to secure their release.

Ransom payments to kidnappers is illegal in Nigeria, but families often say they end up selling properties and taking loans to raise cash to free abducted relatives.

Details about Nigerian kidnap rescues are also often unclear with contradictory statements emerging from relatives of victims and authorities over ransom or negotiations with captors.

RelatedGunmen seize dozens in Nigeria's Kaduna state

Pay for releases

The criminal gangs, who maintain hidden camps in a vast forest straddling Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states, are notorious for mass abductions, even targeting schools and colleges.

But Sa'idu Abbakar, from Gidan Danzara, said they were forced to pay for the releases as well as a fee for protection money to allow them to farm in the area without being harassed by the gangs.

Another resident Faruku Yahaya made the same claim, saying they paid from contributions and donations from "far and near".

"We had no option but to pay the ransom which was the only way to get our women and children back," Yahaya said.

Zamfara is one several states in Northwest and central Nigeria terrorised for years by bandit militias, whose roots were in grievances and disputes between nomadic herders and pastoral farmers over land and resources.

Those disputes spiralled into wider criminality especially in areas with little state presence.

The bandit militias have no ideological leaning and are motivated by financial gain, but officials and analysts have expressed concern over a growing pragmatic alliance with militants from Nigeria's northeast who are waging a 15-year old insurgency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us