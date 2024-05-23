American comedian Dave Chappelle has called the Israeli war in Gaza a "genocide" to cheers during his performance in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, while urging Americans to fight anti-Semitism so Jews don't feel like they need to be protected by Israel.

He was performing in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Even before coming on stage, the full crowd at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena cheered as DJ Trauma, who accompanied Chappelle on the trip, played the song "My Blood is Palestinian" by the Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf.

About halfway through in a wide-ranging comedy set in Abu Dhabi, Chappelle initially said he had been told by his friends either to discuss the war or not. From the audience, a woman screamed: "Free Palestine!" The crowd cheered.

Chappelle then referred to the war as a "genocide" and said that making Jews safer in America amid rising cases of anti-Semitism would make them realise they don't need Israel as the protector.

But when touching on the upcoming US election, Chappelle's mention of President Joe Biden — who has promised "ironclad support for Israel" — drew widespread boos throughout the arena. Donald Trump drew cheers.

Chappelle, as other artists during the performance, told jokes. He came out on stage with a falcon on his arm — a symbol for the UAE.

Chappelle, 50, won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

'Plausible genocide'

As Israel's brutal war in Gaza extends into its 230th day, more than 35,800 Palestinian have been killed.

The casualties are predominantly among the most vulnerable populations, including babies, children, and women.

In addition to the devastating death toll, over 80,200 individuals have been wounded, many sustaining severe injuries.

The destruction wrought by the bombings has also left an estimated 10,000+ residents trapped beneath the rubble of their homes, their fate uncertain.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is immense, with widespread displacement and sufferings exacerbating an already dire situation for the people of Gaza.

In January this year, the International Court of Justice found it is "plausible" that Israel has committed acts that violate the Genocide Convention.