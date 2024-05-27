The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 37 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir province and detained 29 others.

According to a statement on Sunday on the Coast Guard Command's website, a rubber boat with migrants on board off the coast of Karaburun district drifted due to engine failure, prompting a distress call and the dispatch of a team to the area.

A total of 30 irregular migrants, including four children, were rescued.

In Cesme district, a Coast Guard boat rescued seven irregular migrants from a life raft pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Urla district, a group of irregular migrants was detected aboard a rubber boat.

Upon its interception by Coast Guard teams, 29 irregular migrants, including eight children, were apprehended.

The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing.