Turkish FM meets Spanish PM in Madrid
Hakan Fidan urges EU countries to follow Spain's lead in recognising Palestinian statehood.
The Spanish government approved a measure to formally recognise the Palestinian statehood. / Photo: AA Archive
May 29, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with the Spanish prime minister in Madrid.

Hakan Fidan, "along with the members of the Gaza Contact Group mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League," had a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the ministry said on X on Wednesday.

The ministry also mentioned that Fidan is in Madrid at Spain's invitation on the occasion of the country's decision to recognise Palestine as a state.

"The meetings will focus on the efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to encourage more countries to recognise the State of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution," the ministry had noted.

The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a measure to formally recognise Palestinian statehood.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than 36,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

It stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which, in its latest ruling, ordered Tel Aviv to halt its attacks in Rafah immediately.

RelatedSpain, Ireland and Norway formally recognise Palestine as a state

Recognising Palestine

Hakan Fidan urged all EU states to join Spain and others in recognising Palestine as a state.

Fidan's remarks came in a joint news conference in Madrid with his counterparts from Spain, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan.

Starting his speech by thanking Spain for its "brave action" that contributed to international peace and security, Fidan said: "What Spain and the other European countries have done by recognising Palestine as a full state is a huge contribution to international peace and security."

"Therefore, we invite the remaining European Union countries to recognise Palestine as a state to follow the example of Spain," he added. Fidan vowed to "continue to work tirelessly for a two-state solution, for regional peace and security."

On Tuesday, Ireland, Norway, and Spain formally recognised Palestine as a state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
