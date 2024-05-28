Spain, Ireland and Norway have formally recognised Palestine as a state.

"Recognition of the State of Palestine is not only a matter of historical justice. It is also an essential requirement if we are all to achieve peace," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday before meeting his cabinet.

The three European countries believe their initiative has a strong symbolic impact, likely encouraging others to follow suit.

The move, he said, was "not against anyone, least of all Israel".

"It is the only way to move towards the solution that we all recognise as the only possible way to achieve a peaceful future that of a Palestinian state living side-by-side with the state of Israel in peace and security."

Sanchez also said the decision reflected Spain's "outright rejection of Hamas, which is against the two-state solution" and whose October 7 attacks led to the Gaza war.

The plans were unveiled last week in a coordinated announcement by the prime ministers of the three countries.

Both the Spanish and Irish cabinets were meeting to formally approve the step on Tuesday morning, while Norway informed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa its recognition would also take effect the same day.

Entering the cabinet meeting, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said it was "an important moment".

He said it sent "a signal to the world that there are practical actions you can take as a country to help keep the hope of a two-state solution alive".

Diplomatic tensions

The decision has provoked a furious response from Israel and further exacerbated diplomatic tensions, notably with Spain.

Last week, Sanchez's far-left deputy Yolanda Diaz hailed the move saying: "We cannot stop. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea", which Israel's Madrid envoy denounced as a "clear call for the elimination of Israel".

The slogan refers to the British mandate borders of Palestine, which stretched from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean before Israel was created in 1948.

Recognising Palestinian statehood has also provoked sharp disagreement within the 27-nation European Union.

Washington and most Western European nations have said they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood, but not before agreement on thorny issues like the status of Jerusalem and final borders.

The Gaza bloodshed has revived calls for Palestinians to be given their own state.