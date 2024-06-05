CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Canada mandates Netflix, Disney to fund local content starting September
The Canadian law is part of a series of recent measures introduced by the government to better regulate web giants.
Canada mandates Netflix, Disney to fund local content starting September
Canada's Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the measure will ultimately benefit streamers. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 5, 2024

Canada's broadcasting regulator has said streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney would be required starting in September to contribute five percent of their Canadian revenues to fund local content.

The Online Streaming Act, passed in 2023, created a legal framework to regulate digital platforms and oblige them to contribute financially to the creation, production and distribution of Canadian content, such as TV shows, as well as its promotion.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) estimated that the measure — which effectively brings streamers under the same rules as traditional Canadian broadcasters — will provide Can$200 million (US$146 million) per year in new funding for the country's broadcasting system.

"The funding," the CRTC said in a statement, "will be directed to areas of immediate need in the Canadian broadcasting system, such as local news on radio and television, French-language content (and) Indigenous content."

Online streaming services will be permitted some flexibility to direct parts of their contributions to support Canadian television content directly, it added.

The Canadian law is part of a series of recent measures introduced by the government to better regulate web giants.

RelatedEU's Digital Services Act targets tech titans for compliance

For its part, the Digital Media Association (DiMA), representing Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify, pushed back against the measure.

"We are deeply concerned with today's decision to impose a discriminatory tax on music streaming services that are already making significant contributions to Canadian artists and culture," DiMA president Graham Davies said in a statement.

The Motion Picture Association-Canada meanwhile said that global studios and streaming services already invest in content made by Canadian production companies.

"We are disappointed in today's decision that reinforces a decades-old regulatory approach designed for cable companies," president Wendy Noss said in a statement.

Canada's Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge maintained that the measure would ultimately benefit streamers.

"This is money that will go back into Canadian creation, whether it's music, whether it's a television series or movies, that will most likely go back on their platform," she said.

RelatedIllegal streaming on the rise despite anti-piracy crackdown, data shows
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us