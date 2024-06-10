WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea, US to hold third nuclear planning talks in Seoul
As North Korea advances its nuclear program, South Korea questions its reliance on "extended deterrence," prompting calls for Seoul to develop its own nuclear arsenal, opposed by Washington.
South Korea, US to hold third nuclear planning talks in Seoul
United States promised to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning for a conflict with the North. / Photo: Reuters
June 10, 2024

South Korea and the United States were set to hold talks in Seoul on better coordinating an allied nuclear response during a war with North Korea, amid anxiety over Pyongyang's growing arsenal, Seoul officials said.

The third meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) on Monday is designed to follow up on last year's summit, during which the United States promised to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning for a conflict with the North.

The talks came as North Korea races ahead to advance its nuclear weapons and their delivery systems, which triggered questions in South Korea about its reliance on "extended deterrence" - in essence the American nuclear umbrella.

Some politicians, including some senior members of President Yoon Suk-yeol's party, called for Seoul to develop its own nuclear weapons, a step Washington opposes.

Swift response to Pyongyang's nuclear attack

In late May, North Korea's attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite failed after a newly developed rocket engine exploded in flight. Seoul and Washington condemned the launch as a violation of UN Security Council sanctions banning Pyongyang's use of ballistic technology.

The latest talks will be led by Cho Chang-rae, South Korea's deputy defence minister for policy, and Vipin Narang, acting US assistant secretary of defence for space policy.

After their second meeting in December, both sides warned that any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies will be met with a "swift, overwhelming and decisive response".

Last week, South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, during which they reaffirmed the goal of North Korea's complete denuclearisation and continued efforts to boost US extended deterrence.

RelatedNorth Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us