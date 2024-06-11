WORLD
Niger official says 'hope lost' in search for 20 trapped miners
Artisanal miners employed by a local company in Galkogo village in central Niger state's Shiroro district were buried inside a pit in June 3 accident, officials say.
Shiroro is one of several districts in Niger state terrorised by bandits who raid remote villages, loot and burn homes as well as kidnap residents for ransom. / Photo: TRT World
June 11, 2024

Rescuers have lost hope of finding alive at least 20 Nigerian miners who were trapped when a pit collapsed over a week ago, according to an emergency services official.

"All hope is lost of finding the miners alive. Eight days have elapsed since they were buried inside the pit," Ibrahim Audi Husseini, spokesman for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) told the AFP news agency.

The accident on June 3 trapped artisanal miners employed by a local company in Galkogo village in central Niger state's Shiroro district.

"The rescue operation has not been officially called off but families of the trapped miners who are Muslims have already offered the seventh day prayer for the repose of the souls of their relations who they considered dead," Husseini added.

Due to lack of equipment, artisans were employed to dig through boulders covering the pit using chisels, a slow, laborious process, Husseini said.

SEMA said last week more than 30 miners were trapped, but days later the police revised the number down to 20.

Husseini maintained SEMA's assessment of more than 30 miners trapped, based on testimonies from villagers and other miners.

Shiroro is one of several districts in Niger state terrorised by bandits who raid remote villages, loot and burn homes as well as kidnap residents for ransom.

Last year, the Niger state government banned mining activities in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi districts due to insecurity and safety concerns.

However artisanal miners have ignored the ban, continuing their work to raise money for food and other essential needs after bandit raids forced many from their homes and their farmlands.

