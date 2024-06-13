TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of irregular migrants off Aegean coasts
37 irregular migrants were rescued off the coast of southwestern Bodrum and Mugla and 143 others were apprehended in separate operations, says the Turkish Coast Guard.
Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of irregular migrants off Aegean coasts
Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. /Photo: AA
June 13, 2024

Türkiye rescued 37 irregular migrants and apprehended 143 in separate operations, the Turkish Coast Guard has announced.

Twenty migrants, including nine children, were rescued from a life raft pushed back by Greek forces early Tuesday off the coast of southwestern Bodrum and Mugla, said the Turkish Coast Guard on Wednesday.

Another 17 migrants, including six children, who were also pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued from a life raft, the statement added.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

RelatedDozens of irregular migrants off coast of Izmir rescued by Türkiye

In Mugla, two more groups were intercepted. The Coast Guard stopped a rubber dinghy off Bodrum, apprehending 33 migrants, including 16 children. Another 35 migrants in a rubber boat, including 13 children, were also apprehended in a separate operation.

In Eceabat district in Canakkale province, 21 migrants, including five children, were captured on land. Off Kusadasi in Aydin province, 18 migrants were intercepted, including a child and a suspected smuggler. In Urla in Izmir province a rubber dinghy carrying 36 migrants, including 13 children, was stopped.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us