In an overwhelming majority, the US Congress has voted to demand a "full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities" in elections held early this year in Pakistan.

The US House resolution 901 was passed by a massive 368 against 7 votes on Tuesday, which makes 85 percent of the total American lawmakers in Congress.

It also condemned "attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan's participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the internet and telecommunications or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights."

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan winning most of the seats.

However, other parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan People’s Party formed an alliance to keep Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf out of power.

Khan, who is in jail since last August, has alleged rigging in the elections.

But the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls, rejected the allegations.

The administration had snapped the internet on the polling day while there was a delay in results, triggering widespread allegations of rigging.

The US lawmakers also condemned any “effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.”

Hamid Mir, a senior Pakistani journalist, said the Election Commission of Pakistan was "responsible for this international humiliation of a country created by a great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

"Only Supreme Court of Pakistan can show the world that rule of law is weak but not dead in Pakistan. A petition about the rigging in election is pending in the Supreme Court," Mir said on X.

Following the passage of the resolution, Asif Mahmood, an influential American of Pakistani descent, said: "Voices got louder on Capitol Hill today when #HR901 was voted and almost unanimously passed."

"Democracy can only prevail when there’s free and fair elections, watched and verified by credible observers. None of this happened in Pakistan in Feb elections," he posted on X. "Mandate should go only to the leaders who were truly voted by people."

Pakistan reacts over US Congress move

Reacting to the US Congress call for a probe into elections, Islamabad said the resolution "does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties" with Washington.

"We believe that the timing and context of this particular resolution... stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

Assuring that Pakistan was "committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in pursuance of our own national interest," the ministry called for "constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding."

"Such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective. We hope that the US Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries," said the ministry.