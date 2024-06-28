WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fighting between government and M23 rebels intensifies in DRC
The clashes "are causing displacement of civilians," a report by UN Joint Human Rights Office says.
Fighting between government and M23 rebels intensifies in DRC
Humanitarian organisations providing support to the displaced have suspended their operations for security reasons, a report by UN Joint Human Rights Office says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 28, 2024

Fighting has intensified in a strategic town in the war-stricken east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) between government forces and M23 rebels, local sources said.

The clashes took place in Kanyabayonga, which lies on the northern front of the conflict in North Kivu province. The province has been rocked by violence since 2021 when the M23 (March 23 Movement) resumed its armed campaign in the region.

The town is considered a pathway to Butembo and Beni in the north, strongholds of the Nande tribe and major commercial centres.

"We have just recorded two deaths and five injuries in the bombings," a health source said Friday on condition of anonymity.

Kanyabayonga, home to more than 60,000 people, is around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from North Kivu's provincial capital, Goma, which is also surrounded by the Rwanda-backed rebels.

RelatedCODECO militia blamed for killing 20+ civilians in eastern DRC

The M23 advanced towards Kanyabayonga in Lubero, the fourth territory in North Kivu province that the group has entered after Rutshuru, Nyiragongo and Masisi.

Parts of the group had entered the Kanyabayonga suburbs but the army pushed them back.

"The fighting is in the commune of Kanyabayonga and the surrounding area, but the army is still there," an administrative official said.

"The clashes are in the outlying districts, we suspect the rebels of wanting to bypass us," a security source said on condition of anonymity.

"The M23 have continued towards the north of North Kivu province, notably in the territory of Lubero," the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office said in its monthly report on Friday.

"The front line is crystallised around the city of Kanyabayonga," it added.

The clashes "are causing displacement of civilians," the report said, adding that "humanitarian organisations providing support to the displaced have suspended their operations for security reasons."

The UN report indicated that the clashes also "persisted" in the area of Sake to the west of Goma "with serious consequences on the civilian population which continue to be displaced en masse".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us