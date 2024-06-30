Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that there is no change in his government’s stance on a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

Speaking at a government meeting, Netanyahu said he will hold an assessment at the army’s Southern Command on progress in the Gaza war.

"We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north,” he added on Sunday.

“Regarding the sacred mission of freeing our hostages: There is no change in Israel's position on the release outline that President Biden has welcomed," Netanyahu said.

Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire as a condition for any potential hostage exchange deal, which the Israeli government strongly opposes.

On May 31, Biden said Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal territory. The plan includes a ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

International condemnation

Last week, Netanyahu provoked outrage among the hostages’ families when he said that he was open to a partial agreement to release some captives.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.