Philippines, Japan boost military ties with new defence accord
The accord provides a legal framework for the countries to send defence personnel to each other's territory for training and operations.
The Philippines and Japan are longtime allies of the United States, which has been strengthening its alliances from Canberra to Tokyo to counter China's growing military might and influence in the region. / Photo: Reuters
July 8, 2024

The Philippines and Japan have signed a key defence pact that will allow the deployment of troops on each other's territory, as they boost ties in the face of China's growing assertiveness.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) was finalised in Manila on Monday, where Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa are holding talks with their Philippine counterparts Gilberto Teodoro and Enrique Manalo.

The accord, which Tokyo and Manila began negotiating in November, provides the legal framework for Japan and the Philippines to send defence personnel to each other's territory for training and other operations.

Teodoro and Kamikawa signed the agreement at the presidential palace, presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

Chinese officials have accused the United States of trying to create an Asia-Pacific version of NATO.

Dispute on seas

The signing of the RAA comes as China's growing sabre-rattling towards Taiwan and over the South China Sea fuels fears of a potential conflict that could drag on the United States.

There have been escalating confrontations at sea between Chinese and Philippine ships as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to nearly all of the strategic waterway.

The most serious incident happened on June 17 when Chinese Coast Guard personnel wielding knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three Philippine navy boats during a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

A Filipino sailor lost his thumb in the incident.

Tokyo and Beijing are also at loggerheads over Japan-controlled disputed islands in the East China Sea.

Japan invaded and occupied the Philippines during World War II, but the two countries have since grown closer due to trade and investment, and more recently, to counter a resurgent China.

Japan is a key supplier of security equipment to the Philippines, including patrol vessels for its coast guard and a coastal radar surveillance system.

Tokyo's ambassador to Manila, Kazuya Endo, flagged in a speech on Thursday "significant developments" in Japan's defence equipment supplies to the Philippines.

SOURCE:AFP
