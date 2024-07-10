Officials from Egypt, Qatar, the US and Israel are scheduled to meet in Doha on Wednesday to push for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire in Gaza, an Egyptian source said.

The meeting in the Qatari capital aims to bridge differences and find common ground, Egypt’s Al-Qahera el-Ekhbariya television channel reported, citing the high-level source.

Leading the Egyptian delegation will be the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, alongside William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The meeting follows an intensive round of talks in Cairo, according to the source.

Earlier Tuesday, the source disclosed that ceasefire talks, now in their second day, are continuing in Cairo. The Egyptian security delegation has been actively working to facilitate dialogue between all parties involved.

While specific details remain undisclosed, the source indicated that there is agreement on several key points. Negotiations are set to resume in Doha on Wednesday and in Cairo on Thursday, the source added.

In parallel, an American delegation led by William Burns arrived in Cairo on Monday to engage with the Egyptian security team in a fresh round of cease-fire negotiations.

At the same time, Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, visited the Egyptian capital Monday and departed Tuesday after discussions with Burns and Egyptian officials.

Their talks focused on addressing unresolved issues related to a prisoner exchange and a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

The official Israeli broadcaster KAN reported that Wednesday’s meeting in Doha will include Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Representing Israel will be David Barnea, head of the Mossad intelligence service, and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

The Israeli army will also have a representative at the negotiations, Nitzan Alon.

For months, mediation efforts led by the US, Qatar and Egypt have sought an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The proposed deal aims to secure a mutual prisoner exchange and a lasting cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, allowing humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian territory.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.