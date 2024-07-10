WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli delegation arrives in Qatar to attend Gaza ceasefire talks
The Israeli delegation, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, will meet with Qatari prime minister, CIA director and Egyptian intelligence chief to work on a possible ceasefire in Palestine.
Israeli delegation arrives in Qatar to attend Gaza ceasefire talks
Heavily damaged Al-Awda school following the Israeli attack in Abasan district of Khan Younis, Gaza on July 10, 2024. / Photo: AA
July 10, 2024

An Israeli official delegation arrived in Qatar to join Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap talks, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli daily Haaretz said the delegation is headed by Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea to attend a four-party meeting in Doha with the participation of representatives from Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Barnea is escorted by Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, and Nitzan Alon, who oversees files of the hostages in the Israeli army, Haaretz added on Wednesday.

The Israeli delegation will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, CIA Director William Burns, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The meeting is considered critical as it may reveal whether it is possible to reach a deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the upcoming days, Haaretz also said.

Indirect talks have resumed this week in both Cairo and Doha as Israeli delegations were dispatched to both capitals in addition to the presence of CIA Director Burns.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing war until what he says to achieve a full defeat against Hamas in Gaza.

RelatedGaza ceasefire mediators to convene in Doha to push for deal - source

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedBrazil adopts free trade with Palestine in snub to occupier Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us