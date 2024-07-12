WORLD
Several migrants drown to death off France's northern coast
Sixty-three people were rescued by the French coast guard after a navy patrol boat spotted the overcrowded vessel deflating off the coast.
Photo: AP
July 12, 2024

At least four migrants have drowned in the Channel overnight off Boulogne sur Mer on France's northern coast while trying to cross to Britain, French maritime police have said.

A navy patrol boat went to the site after being alerted that several migrants had fallen into the sea while trying to cross the Channel, maritime police said.

Sixty-three people were rescued by the French coast guard. French navy patrol boat spotted the overcrowded vessel early Friday as it deflated off the French coast, the statement said.

Four people winched out of the water by helicopter were dead but others were rescued alive, the police added.

Navy vessels, a fishing boat and a Navy helicopter joined the effort. Survivors were brought to the shore to receive medical attention and temporary shelter, the statement also said.

Perilous journey

This takes to 19 the number of people who have died this year trying to cross over to Britain from France on often overloaded boats.

Five migrants died on April 23 off the French coast while trying to make the perilous journey.

Migrants trying to reach the UK risk drowning as they try to cross the busy English Channel, often aboard crowded boats.

An estimated 30,000 people made the crossing in 2023, according to UK government figures.

SOURCE:AP
