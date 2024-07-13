WORLD
Musk donates 'sizable amount' to super PAC working to elect Trump — report
Bloomberg report does not mention how much did Elon Musk donated, adding the PAC — a group that can receive unlimited contributions for political activity — is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.
July 13, 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk has donated to a super PAC working to elect former US president Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The Friday report did not indicate how much Musk donated but added that it was "a sizable amount" given to a group called America PAC.

Americas PAC is a political action committee that politically leans towards Republicans and conservatives, according to FactCheck website.

Trump campaign spokesperson has not reacted to the Bloomberg's report.

Bloomberg reported that the PAC — a group that can receive unlimited contributions for political activity — is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.

In March, Trump, who is expected to be formally nominated next week as the Republican Party's candidate for the November 5 election, met with Musk and other wealthy donors.

In response to reports of the meeting, South Africa born Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, posted on X: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

