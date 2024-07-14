WORLD
Yemen’s Houthis attack Israeli ship, military targets in Israel
Group says it targeted MSC UNIFIC in Gulf of Aden, Israeli military targets in Eilat.
The Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.  / Others
July 14, 2024

Yemen’s Houthi group announced Sunday that it attacked an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Aden and military targets in Israel's port city of Eilat.

The group's spokesman, Yahya Saree, said it targeted the MSC UNIFIC “with several ballistic missiles and drones.”

He added that its forces also attacked several Israeli military targets in Eilat “with several drones, an d the operation successfully achieved its objectives,” without elaborating.

Saree pointed out that the attacks were in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in response to an Israeli attack Saturday on a displaced people’s camp in Gaza’s al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis that killed at least 90 people and wounded at least 300 others.

There has been no comment from Israel regarding the Houthis’ statement.

Targeting cargo ships associated with Tel Aviv

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting air strikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea and Gulf and Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, where nearly 38,600 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks since last October.

They have expressed their determination to continue the operations until the end of the conflict.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

SOURCE:AA
