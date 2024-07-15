WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan government seeks to ban former premier Imran Khan's PTI party
Information minister Attaullah Tarar states that Imran Khan's PTI and Pakistan cannot progress together.
Pakistan government seeks to ban former premier Imran Khan's PTI party
The cricketer-turned-politician has been acquitted in two of three cases he was convicted in, whereas his third conviction remains suspended. / Photo: AP Archive
July 15, 2024

Pakistan's government seeks to ban the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, the information minister said, a move likely to further deepen an ongoing political crisis in the South Asian country.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Islamabad, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the government will approach the Supreme Court after approval from the Cabinet, which is a legal requirement to ban a political party.

"Pakistan and the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) cannot progress together. And a series of recent events have proved this," Tarar said.

"That's why, the government is going to ban the PTI," he said, adding that the process will be initiated in the next few days.

He cited PTI's alleged involvement in attacks on military installations in May last year after Khan's brief arrest in a corruption case.

RelatedPakistan Supreme Court grants seats to jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party

Current imprisonment

Imran Khan, 72, who was ousted through a no-trust vote in April 2021, is currently in a jail in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi along with his wife for his alleged involvement in multiple corruption and violence-related cases.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been acquitted in two of three cases he was convicted in, whereas his third conviction remains suspended.

The information minister said the government would also submit a review petition before the Supreme Court against its verdict last week, which declared the PTI is eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.​​​​​

The party-backed candidates had won the most seats in the February 8 polls.​

RelatedUN rights group demands immediate release of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us